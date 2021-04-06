Post-COVID vaccine survey is a scam, FBI's Omaha office says

The FBI says that people who have gotten a COVID vaccination are being asked via email or text to participate in a post-vaccine survey.

It's a scam.

If people participate in the fraudulent survey, the FBI says, they are promised a prize or cash. But no post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, the FBI says.

In addition to the fake vaccine survey, officials with FBI's Omaha office are warning people not to post photos of their vaccine card on social media. The FBI says the personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.

