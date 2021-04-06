 Skip to main content
Post-COVID vaccine survey is a scam, FBI's Omaha office says
Post-COVID vaccine survey is a scam, FBI's Omaha office says

On this week's Money Minute, personal finance expert Jeanette Mack talks about learning how to spot scams that target consumers and their personal data in the age of COVID-19.

The FBI says that people who have gotten a COVID vaccination are being asked via email or text to participate in a post-vaccine survey.

It's a scam.

If people participate in the fraudulent survey, the FBI says, they are promised a prize or cash. But no post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, the FBI says.

In addition to the fake vaccine survey, officials with FBI's Omaha office are warning people not to post photos of their vaccine card on social media. The FBI says the personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.

