Priest, a former Omaha archdiocese chancellor, headed to trial on theft, abuse charges

Gutgsell said he gave Barrett only cash and always met him in “the front seat of (Gutgsell’s) vehicle, normally in a parking lot of the Salvation Army,” about a block or two from St. Cecilia’s. Barrett isn’t a member of St. Cecilia’s, and he’s not Catholic.

Gutgsell said he took “meticulous” notes of his donations and knew he had given “approximately $700,000 (from) May 2013 to July 2021. Gutgsell advised that he had given Barrett approximately $250,000 of his own personal monies by draining his personal accounts, life savings, insurance and his retirement account.

He then drained much of Richling's accounts and wrote checks to himself from the St. Joseph account. Naatz argued Wednesday that Gutgsell intended to pay the money back. And that Gutgsell was relying on continual promises by Barrett that he would be able to repay the priest by accessing money from Social Security disability payments.

Mulligan testified that Lincoln police investigated Barrett for an episode in which he visited the Rev. James Dawson at a Lincoln nursing home before the Lincoln priest's death. Dawson alleged that Barrett extorted him for $185, Mulligan said.

Mulligan said Gutgsell drove Barrett to visit the priest that day, though it's not clear that Gutgsell knew what the visit was for.

Lincoln police did not arrest Barrett in that incident. However, Naatz noted that Barrett once was charged with felony theft in a separate Lincoln case.

Barrett could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Mulligan said investigators have been unable to find him.

At one point, Naatz pressed Mulligan on why he didn't examine Gutgsell's detailed financial records.

Mulligan: "I wanted to look at these meticulous records that you said ... were in a shoebox."

Naatz: "Did you tell me that (looking at the records) wasn't going to change your decision about what you were going to do?"

Mulligan: "You said they were in such bad shape that you were embarrassed to even give them to me."