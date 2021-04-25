Prisoner who killed Omaha boy in 1970s dies at 64

Patrick Ronald Russell, who as a teenager in the 1970s killed a neighbor boy, died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Russell was serving a 110- to 126-year term at the Lincoln Correctional Center for the first-degree murder of Joseph "Poogie" Edmonds.

He was 64.

Russell was 17 when he killed the 8-year-old boy.

As is customary, a grand jury will review his death. Russell was being treated for a medical condition — unrelated to COVID-19 — but his cause of death has not been determined, according to Corrections.

Russell was on probation for sodomizing a 7-year-old boy when he killed Joseph. He lured Joseph into an empty apartment near 17th and California Streets. Authorities think that he molested the boy before strangling him.

Joseph's parents have since died.

