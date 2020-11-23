Pro- and anti-police demonstrators clash outside Omaha police headquarters

"Lots of" protesters pushed him, Murray said, but he figured because he's a tall guy, they didn't mess with him. He said he tried to step in between the woman and the protesters, but some people pushed and hit her.

Warning: The video in this tweet contains offensive language.

A video reshared by the Douglas County Republican Party shows a protester yelling "(expletive) that sign, justice for Kenneth Jones, (expletive)," and screaming at the woman, who can be seen on the video without a mask being screamed at by protesters wearing masks. Some protesters followed the woman as she walked and held up the sign while blocking her sign with their signs.

Police officers saw a 32-year-old woman swing a sign on a stick, which made "contact with the counterprotesters," according to a police report.

The 32-year-old woman was cited on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, police said Sunday. Another woman, a 35-year-old from Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and destruction of property.

The 32-year-old woman who was cited told police she felt hurt and disrespected because the pro-police protesters showed up, the police report said.