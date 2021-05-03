Problems with Fremont police DUI probe lead to plea deal, probation for ex-Dodge County attorney

That essentially means Glass, who resigned as county attorney March 1, gets two DUIs for the price of one.

"The deficiencies in the police investigation made it very difficult for the prosecution in this case," Beadle told the judge. "It would have been a very challenging case to try."

Following the recommendation of a probation officer, visiting Sarpy County Judge Robert Wester sentenced Glass to 18 months of probation. Wester ordered Glass to serve two days in jail upfront, but even that amounted to two for the price of one. The judge told Glass that he could report to the Dodge County Jail at 7 p.m. Monday and leave at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Though that's just 12 hours, Wester said, "it counts for two days."

Combine that with the five days Glass already served in January, and that adds up to the minimum jail sentence for both the DUI and the probation violation. Glass could have received anywhere from a week to 60 days in jail in each case.

"I encourage you to avail yourself of the benefits that the probation period may offer," Wester told Glass. "I don’t think it does a lot of good to put you in jail for 30 days. Then you get (out) and you continue to be a menace."