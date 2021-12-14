Project Harmony works to support Omaha students, teachers during COVID pandemic

Klein said his organization has seen the impact of the pandemic showing up in the severity of cases of abuse and neglect and the level of violence. It has caused the nonprofit to look at the workload of its team and how it can build in more support to manage the volume and complexity of the cases it's now handling.

Klein said Project Harmony will continue to work on building partnerships with school districts. The nonprofit already sends a team into a school when a school staff member is accused of abusing a student or a traumatic event happens at the school.

"Those events create not just trauma for the child and their family," he said, "but those that know them and serve them."

Klein said school districts are reaching out after those incidents to find out how they can support children and reassure families.

And if a child has suffered abuse and neglect, Project Harmony works to further the nonprofit's original mission of making sure the system isn't further hurting children.