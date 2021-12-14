Project Harmony works to support Omaha students, teachers during COVID pandemic

While leading the police office that investigates child abuse, an Omaha Police Department lieutenant worried that children were being abused twice: first by their attackers, then by the system meant to help them.
Years later, that lieutenant, Jim Skinner, would go on to become chief of the Omaha Police Department. In 1996, he and others joined a group called Project Harmony, which aimed to improve the system so it helped children and minimized any harm.
Children reporting abuse no longer would have to walk past numerous police officers and handcuffed people to get to an interview room at the police station. Instead of multiple interviews, children would sit for one videotaped interview that would be shared with police, social workers and others.
Since then, Project Harmony, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, has grown so much that it occupies multiple buildings near 120th and Q Streets. Inside those buildings, city, county, state and federal governments and nonprofits work together to help children who have been abused or neglected.
Since its founding, Project Harmony's mission has gone from not only responding to child abuse but also actively working to prevent it.
In 2021, Project Harmony's mission continues to evolve as the nonprofit works to respond to issues magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We all struggled in COVID with isolation, lots of depression, lots of anxiety, worry constantly, you flip on the news there was always, always this repeated message of worry, worry, worry, and kids saw that," said Gene Klein, executive director of Project Harmony.
Project Harmony is providing training for employees of the state's largest school district to help employees learn how to be resilient not only for themselves but for the students they serve.
It's another way that Project Harmony helps facilitate partnerships among governmental agencies.
“When you get city, county, state, federal government working together and then you add in the school systems, it’s remarkable to see the level of collaboration that does come together on a government level," Klein said.
The Omaha Police Department has about 50 detectives located at Project Harmony. The State of Nebraska has about 40 employees staffing the state's child abuse hotline. Other agencies include the Child Saving Institute, Lutheran Family Services and The Kim Foundation.
And more partners are moving in. The Omaha Fire Department now has an investigator working out of Project Harmony. When children set fires or witness fires, interviewers from Project Harmony can help evaluate what happened and what's going on with the child.
In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of abuse and neglect dropped drastically.
“From 300 calls a day to 150 calls a day, and it wasn’t because there wasn’t abuse, it was because those people that children relied on for reporting abuse were not accessible or available to them,” Klein said.
Teachers are the No. 1 reporters of abuse and neglect. Klein said child advocates always have seen teachers as being on the front line, but when schools closed, Project Harmony started reaching out to afterschool programs and child care agencies to offer training to make sure they had the resources to recognize abuse and neglect.
Calls to the child abuse hotline are now hovering around 350 a day.
With students back in schools, Project Harmony is working to support not only children but the staff members who make schools run and watch out for children.
The Omaha Public Schools asked Project Harmony to train its staff on how to manage one's personal resilience when working with children. The training is for everyone from the janitor to the school counselor.
In the training sessions, OPS staff members are asked to reflect on personal impacts of the last year and are given tools and coping skills so they can show up for the next student walking into the classroom.
The other part of the training is knowing how to help that student and understand what they might be going through.
"Instead of asking, 'What's wrong with you?' it's 'What's happened.' And trying to get a sense of their situation and not just the behaviors that are showing up in the classroom," Klein said.
The training comes at a time when many educators from school districts across the metro area have said they have noticed students in recent school years are in need of significant social, emotional and mental health support.
Klein said officials with the nonprofit have noticed an increased awareness from school systems that a child's ability to learn often depends on what's happening in the child's home, neighborhood or community.
In its training, Project Harmony also talks about how to create a trauma-informed approach to working with children who are experiencing traumatic events at home.
Project Harmony is getting more targeted around mental health as a specific intervention needed in the community. Klein said almost every school would consider its biggest challenge right now to be mental health care.
Project Harmony will expand its staff by about 20 employees to include interviewers, advocates, medical staff and mental health staff.
Klein said his organization has seen the impact of the pandemic showing up in the severity of cases of abuse and neglect and the level of violence. It has caused the nonprofit to look at the workload of its team and how it can build in more support to manage the volume and complexity of the cases it's now handling.
Klein said Project Harmony will continue to work on building partnerships with school districts. The nonprofit already sends a team into a school when a school staff member is accused of abusing a student or a traumatic event happens at the school.
"Those events create not just trauma for the child and their family," he said, "but those that know them and serve them."
Klein said school districts are reaching out after those incidents to find out how they can support children and reassure families.
And if a child has suffered abuse and neglect, Project Harmony works to further the nonprofit's original mission of making sure the system isn't further hurting children.
"We know in an instant the system can create as much if not more trauma to a child that’s going through an investigation or making an outcry," Klein said, "and we have to be incredibly intentional in everything we do that we are minimizing that kind of impact that we might have on a child."
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher