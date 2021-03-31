Prosecutor: Omaha man stood over and shot one of two men he's accused of killing

A 24-year-old Omaha man accused of killing two men stood over one of them and fired two shots into him, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Mabior Mabior, who appeared in Douglas County Court, was ordered held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

He is accused of fatally shooting Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24, just before 3 a.m. Saturday near 24th and Emmet Streets.

Omaha police officers had gone to the area to investigate a report of gunshots, but the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Joshua Baumann, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said video footage shows Mabior standing over one man before two muzzle flashes can be seen.

Both Thok and Deng suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Baumann said.

Thok was pronounced dead at the scene. Deng was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Baumann said Mabior later told police that he had patted down the bodies but denied firing any shots. Authorities found a 9 mm magazine with eight rounds missing that was in Mabior's possession.