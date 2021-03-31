 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutor: Omaha man stood over and shot one of two men he's accused of killing
0 comments

Prosecutor: Omaha man stood over and shot one of two men he's accused of killing

{{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old Omaha man accused of killing two men stood over one of them and fired two shots into him, a prosecutor said Wednesday. 

Mabior Mabior, who appeared in Douglas County Court, was ordered held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. 

Mabior M. Mabior

Mabior M. Mabior  

He is accused of fatally shooting Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24, just before 3 a.m. Saturday near 24th and Emmet Streets. 

Omaha police officers had gone to the area to investigate a report of gunshots, but the call was upgraded to a shooting. 

Joshua Baumann, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said video footage shows Mabior standing over one man before two muzzle flashes can be seen.

Nyamal Both

Nyamal Both

Both Thok and Deng suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Baumann said. 

Thok was pronounced dead at the scene. Deng was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead. 

Baumann said Mabior later told police that he had patted down the bodies but denied firing any shots. Authorities found a 9 mm magazine with eight rounds missing that was in Mabior's possession. 

Cathy Saathoff, an assistant Douglas County public defender, said Mabior has lived with family in Omaha for the past two years. 

Also Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Nyamal Both, 24. She was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony. 

Notable Nebraska crime news of 2021

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles to expand reopening as virus cases ease

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert