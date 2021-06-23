Prosecutor: Omaha teens charged in double homicide tried to escape from Kansas City-area jail

Two teens charged in connection with a double homicide in Omaha who were caught in the Kansas City area tried to escape from custody — breaking a guard’s hip in the attempt, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Terrance Moore, 16, and Lerajai Key, 17, appeared in Douglas County Court for the first time Wednesday morning. The two are accused in the June 3 fatal shootings of Jia’Quan Williams and Ja’Vondre’ McIntosh, both 17.

Moore has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and weapons charges. Key, who prosecutor Nathan Barnhill said was driving during the shootings, faces two accessory charges.

Barnhill said Moore also stabbed someone in the upper left chest during an altercation in a parking lot before the June 3 shooting.

About 8 p.m. that night, Omaha police officers went to 29th and Pinkney Streets to investigate a report of gunshots. They found that both Williams and McIntosh had been shot.

Williams, who had just finished his junior year at Benson High School, died soon after being taken to the hospital. McIntosh, who had just finished his junior year in the Omaha Public Schools' Integrated Learning Program, died two days later.