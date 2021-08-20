Prosecutors disheartened by 'light sentence' given to Omaha Lyft driver who raped passenger

“She just wanted to get a ride home — and she trusted him to do that,” Kleine said. “He violated her trust, and he took no responsibility for a horrific act. This really seems to be a light sentence for what he did.”

The crime unfolded this way, according to detectives’ accounts and court testimony:

The woman had been out with friends in downtown Omaha in May 2019. After she became intoxicated, her friends summoned a Lyft. A friend punched in an address that was close but not exactly the woman’s. The first Lyft driver took her to the address, but it clearly wasn’t her home.

He then took her to a closed gas station near 96th and Q Streets and called for someone else to get the woman.

Enter Avitso. He drove the nearly passed-out woman around while he tried to find her home. He eventually stopped at another gas station near 120th and Harrison Streets so the woman could use the bathroom. After the woman took a long time, Avitso and a clerk found her passed out on the toilet and got her back in the Lyft.

About 2 a.m., Avitso’s car ended up in the parking lot of a deserted business at 119th and P Streets. Cellphone records showed the woman’s phone there for 42 minutes. Avitso told jurors that he was trying to figure out her destination.