Probable cause was found during a Monday hearing to continue legal proceedings against an Omaha man accused of taking part in the 2020 murder of a local mother.

Jerry Johnson, 57, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. He is the second person to be prosecuted for the killing of 37-year-old Ebony King, an Omaha caterer and mother of three. King was found dead in her home nearly three years ago. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon (non-firearm) to commit a felony.

At the hearing, Omaha Police Officer Wendi Dye said shortly after 7 p.m. on April 15, 2020, King's live-in boyfriend called 911 to report that King had been murdered in their home near 25th Street and Hartman Avenue. A side door had been kicked in and the house had been "ransacked," according to Dye.

King's body was found in the home's living room, dressed in workout clothes, with a singular Rebook brand 10-pound dumbbell at her feet. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Police were unable to find the matching dumbbell in the home, and they suspected that the missing weight may be the murder weapon.

As the investigation unfolded, police obtained a video and audio recording from a neighboring home which showed King's boyfriend leaving the home around 9:44 p.m. on April 14. Just two minutes later, a gray 2007 Toyota Camry pulled up to the house.

Three men got out of the car and approached the side door. The tallest of the group — later identified as Johnson — kicked the door twice and then entered the home. The three stayed inside for about 17 minutes, Dye said. A fourth person, who is now deceased, stayed in the car for the duration of the incident.

The Toyota was tracked to an Omaha woman, who was dating 33-year-old Anthony Triplett. Though Triplett initially denied involvement when interviewed in 2020, he allegedly admitted to his role in May 2021, Dye said. Triplett identified the other three people in the vehicle and led investigators to the sewer where they had disposed of the murder weapon.

Triplett has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in May.

Though investigators knew Johnson's name since 2021, they had nothing concrete linking him to the homicide until this year. In January, Dye obtained a search warrant to utilize a new forensic technology called M-Vac to test the Toyota Camry.

The M-Vac is a sterile wet vacuum used to extract DNA material from "porous areas that would be difficult, if not impossible, to reach otherwise." While testing the seats and side panels of the car, investigators found items underneath a seat that had been overlooked in previous searches: a singular latex glove, a lighter, a water bottle and a crumpled receipt.

An arrest warrant was issued after DNA on the glove came back matching Johnson. Johnson's case has been bound over to district court for trial.

King's boyfriend told police he was familiar with two of the four assailants, but reportedly did not have a relationship with Triplett or Johnson. He also admitted to police that he was selling drugs out of the home, but Dye said King was unaware of her boyfriend's side business.

King's mother, Poline King, told The World-Herald shortly after her death that the mother of three saw her children as "her favorite blessing of all." “Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.