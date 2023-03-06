Probable cause was found during a Monday hearing to continue legal proceedings against an Omaha man accused of taking part in the 2020 murder of a local mother.
Jerry Johnson, 57, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. He is the second person to be prosecuted for the killing of 37-year-old Ebony King, an Omaha caterer and mother of three. King was found dead in her home nearly three years ago. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon (non-firearm) to commit a felony.
At the hearing, Omaha Police Officer Wendi Dye said shortly after 7 p.m. on April 15, 2020, King's live-in boyfriend called 911 to report that King had been murdered in their home near 25th Street and Hartman Avenue. A side door had been kicked in and the house had been "ransacked," according to Dye.
King's body was found in the home's living room, dressed in workout clothes, with a singular Rebook brand 10-pound dumbbell at her feet. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.
People are also reading…
Police were unable to find the matching dumbbell in the home, and they suspected that the missing weight may be the murder weapon.
As the investigation unfolded, police obtained a video and audio recording from a neighboring home which showed King's boyfriend leaving the home around 9:44 p.m. on April 14. Just two minutes later, a gray 2007 Toyota Camry pulled up to the house.
Three men got out of the car and approached the side door. The tallest of the group — later identified as Johnson — kicked the door twice and then entered the home. The three stayed inside for about 17 minutes, Dye said. A fourth person, who is now deceased, stayed in the car for the duration of the incident.
The Toyota was tracked to an Omaha woman, who was dating 33-year-old Anthony Triplett. Though Triplett initially denied involvement when interviewed in 2020, he allegedly admitted to his role in May 2021, Dye said. Triplett identified the other three people in the vehicle and led investigators to the sewer where they had disposed of the murder weapon.
Triplett has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in May.
Though investigators knew Johnson's name since 2021, they had nothing concrete linking him to the homicide until this year. In January, Dye obtained a search warrant to utilize a new forensic technology called M-Vac to test the Toyota Camry.
The M-Vac is a sterile wet vacuum used to extract DNA material from "porous areas that would be difficult, if not impossible, to reach otherwise." While testing the seats and side panels of the car, investigators found items underneath a seat that had been overlooked in previous searches: a singular latex glove, a lighter, a water bottle and a crumpled receipt.
An arrest warrant was issued after DNA on the glove came back matching Johnson. Johnson's case has been bound over to district court for trial.
King's boyfriend told police he was familiar with two of the four assailants, but reportedly did not have a relationship with Triplett or Johnson. He also admitted to police that he was selling drugs out of the home, but Dye said King was unaware of her boyfriend's side business.
King's mother, Poline King, told The World-Herald shortly after her death that the mother of three saw her children as "her favorite blessing of all."
“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The FBI seized the cryptocurrency in February 2022 via a warrant and currently has custody of the property.
Former Nebraska corrections employee charged with felony after delivering inmate's baby, officials say
A former Nebraska corrections employee who gave birth in December now faces a felony charge after DNA testing confirmed that an inmate is likely the father of the baby boy.
A wave of phony school shooting reports upended learning in schools across Nebraska Thursday, making the state one of the latest in a spate of similar incidents occurring across the country.
One man was killed and another was arrested following a shooting at a work site in rural Cedar County Wednesday morning.
An Omaha woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her role in a fireworks attack in Sarpy County on July 4.
A former Fremont Police Department sergeant left his job after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home while he was on duty.
Two people were arrested following a pursuit in west Omaha Tuesday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A man who skipped bail after he was charged with rape of a minor in Omaha six years ago was taken into custody last week in Houston, according to jail records.
A Nebraska man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife is being held on $1 million bail.
An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Monday to five to 40 years in prison for use of a firearm in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.
A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk early Tuesday — for the second time in a four-hour period.
More than four years after Joseph Hellman was shot, killed and sunk in the Missouri River, his killer was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to a reduced manslaughter charge.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Michael Glaspie orchestrated the scheme, marketed as an investment opportunity under the name CoinDeal. It reportedly swindled more than 10,000 people.
An Omaha man was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
A police report stated the Hastings woman threatened to cut off officers’ fingers and "castrate" them if the officers touched her tablet. She also threatened to have them murdered.
A 42-year-old man attempted to flee on foot after a Nebraska state trooper tried to conduct a search of the Chrysler 300. A bystander assisted the trooper in taking the man into custody.
Education officials said the apparent communication slipup did not impede responses to a wave of hoax calls that involved at least 10 schools across the state Thursday morning.