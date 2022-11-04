Prosecutors say 13-year-old boy killed Omahan, 19; 15-year-old also charged

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations he shot a 19-year-old Omahan nine times, killing him in his home.

Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, 13, is at the Douglas County Youth Center and will be charged as a juvenile in the Aug. 30 shooting death of Alon Reed, 19.

The 13-year-old cannot be charged as an adult because of a 2014 state law that restricts prosecutors from trying anyone under 14 as an adult, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday.

That will give the juvenile court jurisdiction over Erwin-Morrison until he turns 19.

The 15-year-old who authorities say was driver that August morning, Carmello Wells, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held without bail.

Kleine called the circumstances of the shooting "beyond disturbing."

"It’s certainly very troubling when you have people of that age involved in very violent acts — in fact the most violent act you can commit," Kleine said. "We’re alleging that this (13-year-old) was the shooter."

Before 2014, whether a crime was charged in adult or juvenile court was left to the discretion of the county attorney, said Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney. State law gave — and still gives — any teen charged as an adult the option of petitioning a judge to move their case to juvenile court. But the 2014 law specifies that anyone under 14 now must go through juvenile court.

According to allegations made by prosecutors at Wells' initial court appearance Friday:

Wells and Erwin-Morrison reportedly were upset with Reed over a rap video Reed made after the death of another young man.

The two went to Omaha North High School the morning of Aug. 30 to check to make sure that Reed's sister was in school and not at home. Video from the school shows the 13-year-old handing a gun to a 15-year-old to hold in the parking lot at North while the 13-year-old went inside the school, presumably to check for Reed's sister.

After the 13-year-old leaves the school, the 15-year-old handed the gun back to the 13-year-old.

The two took a stolen car to the area of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. At Reed's house, a gunman burst through the door asking where Reed was, prosecutors say.

Reed's mother, trying to protect her son, denied that he was at the house. The gunman started searching the split-level when Reed emerged from a bedroom.

Reed's mother ran out of the house and Reed tried to escape.

As Reed's mother was escaping, she heard multiple gunshots. The gunman then ran past her. Reed's mother gave chase but the gunman disappeared into a wooded area north of Sorensen Parkway. She returned home to find her son dying inside.

An autopsy revealed he had been shot nine times. Reed was a recent Burke High School graduate and had just turned 19.

Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman, said Wells, the alleged driver, had been arrested Oct. 18 in Dallas on a separate offense. After an extradition hearing, Omaha police picked him up Wednesday and he was brought back to Omaha. Wells is set to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing.

The 13-year-old already was in the Douglas County Youth Center in a separate case, Gordon said, and he was charged after Wells' arrest.

Before the law was changed, an outstate Nebraska boy, Darren McCracken, was 13½ when he was tried as an adult for shooting his mother, Vicky Bray, twice in the head in July 1993 as she was sleeping on a sofa. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Then last decade, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could not give automatic life terms to juveniles. After being resentenced, McCracken, now 42, was paroled in 2019.

Caril Ann Fugate, at age 14, was convicted of second-degree murder after accompanying Charles Starkweather on a rampage that killed 10 people in 1957-58. She was paroled in 1976 and moved to Michigan.