Protesters, City of Omaha settle lawsuit over protest arrests

Much of the lawsuit stemmed from the July 25 arrests of 125 protesters on the Farnam Street bridge near downtown Omaha. That day, in support of protests in Portland, protesters joined ProBLAC organizers in marching from Turner Park to downtown and back. The protesters, who didn't have a permit to gather, walked downtown sidewalks and streets and were almost back to Turner Park when Omaha police stopped them on the bridge.

Police officers ordered them to stop, deployed pepper spray and corralled the 125. Most of them spent at least 12 hours at the Douglas County Jail, which was overwhelmed by the sheer size of the group and by a computer malfunction in the jail's booking system. In the end, City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse ticketed 25 of the 125 on suspicion of obstructing a public roadway.

Then, in late November, Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix ruled that the obstruction ordinance the city used was an unconstitutional affront to the First Amendment, which protects speech and demonstrations. Hendrix ruled that it was remarkably similar to a St. Louis ordinance that was struck down by a federal judge in 2019.