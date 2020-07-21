Protesters interrupt speech as Mayor Stothert says defunding police would be 'reckless'

“We wanted to just let (Stothert) know, and let the city know, that there are people that are upset with where she’s going with the budget — and she’s completely ignoring them,” Alexander said.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton said she disagreed with how protesters chose to relay their message during Stothert’s speech.

Some shouted “defund the police” or told the mayor that she should allocate more money to departments such as the library; others shouted curse words at Stothert.

“I don’t want to see an us-against-them mentality, which is what I think has come out of this,” Melton said.

Included in the mayor’s budget are:

» Expansion of a program for mental health practitioners to respond with police on mental health-related calls. The program began in 2019 following the death of a mentally ill man, Zachary Bear Heels, whom Omaha police punched repeatedly and shocked multiple times with a Taser.

The program operates in partnership with Lutheran Family Services and will be in place at each police precinct, the city said.

» Addition of body cameras for the K-9 unit and mounted patrol, meaning nearly 600 officers will have the equipment, according to the city.