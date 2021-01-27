Puppy scammers are sending victims to unsuspecting Omaha area homeowners

One of those sites drew in Mahdiyyah Chase of Torrance, California. She thought she'd found the perfect miniature poodle in Nebraska. In retrospect, she said, there were plenty of red flags. The price was too appealing, $850, and the payment email address didn't look right.

"I was adamant about getting a dog," she said. "I kept ignoring my gut, but the signs were there."

She hopes others can learn from her experience.

Chase is not alone. In 2020, losses to puppy scams reached $3 million, according to the BBB. The onset of COVID-19 and the at-home and alone time that has come with it have caused a huge increase, Hegarty said.

Scammers typically are selling expensive breeds or mixes. Hegarty said many of online puppy-sales sites are a scam, so it's important to do your homework.

One slick website advertised puppies for $850 that were raised in their Northern Hills (Omaha) home as "part of the family." Other websites with Omaha area addresses have offered Akitas, French Bulldogs and Golden Retrievers. An individual from Texas lost more than $6,000 in his bid for a puppy. Another person lost $1,110.