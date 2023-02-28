Two people were arrested following a pursuit in west Omaha Tuesday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Around 9:15 a.m., a state trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was speeding west on West Dodge Road, according to a press release from the patrol. The driver of the Jeep did not stop and sped up, leading the trooper to begin a pursuit near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road.

The driver of the Jeep continued west, reaching speeds over 100 mph before exiting West Dodge Road and turning north onto 168th Street, the patrol said. The driver then turned east onto Blondo Street, at which point the passenger threw a backpack out of the Jeep's window.

The driver then stopped voluntarily at 156th and Blondo Streets, the release said. The driver, a 25-year-old David City man, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, a 31-year-old Omaha woman, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence.