Regent, former NU fullback set for head-on collision in court over witness tampering

They’re on a collision course that might normally be reserved for a football field.

The former Husker fullback vs. the current University of Nebraska regent, sparring in court over a charge that the regent promised to make the fullback’s life hell if he testified on behalf of a gym owner ultimately convicted of sexual assault.

Now, Regent Jack Stark’s attorney is flipping the script — suggesting that the former fullback and current nurse, Willie Miller, conspired with the former gym owner on a campaign to discredit Stark.

At stake: the reputation of both Stark and Miller.

For the regent, nearing 76 years old, the consequences couldn’t be more stark: If convicted of a felony, Stark could lose his elected office and face the end of his professional career.

The case could go to trial as soon as this fall — a timeline that has attorneys now engaged in contentious depositions and discovery motions.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has charged Stark, a well-known sports psychologist who has worked with athletes at Nebraska and Creighton, with one felony count of witness tampering after they say he angrily told Miller, 43, not to testify on behalf of the gym owner. If convicted, Stark faces up to two years in prison, a year of supervised release or both.

Stark not only denies the allegations; his attorney, Mike Coyle, now suggests that it was Miller who was trying to discredit Stark so that the gym owner, Doug Anders, would be acquitted of first-degree sexual assault. A judge ultimately convicted Anders of the charge over a relationship with a then-teen girl and sentenced the 61-year-old Omaha man to the equivalent of 12½ to 15 years in prison.

In heated depositions over the past two months, Coyle has turned the tables, arguing that Miller and Anders were seeking to discredit Stark because he was scheduled to testify on behalf of Anders’ victim.

Coyle pointed to text messages that he says show Anders’ desire to undermine Stark, once Anders learned that Stark was testifying on the victim’s behalf. Coyle said one of the requests involved Anders urging Miller to write a complaint urging the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Stark.

Coyle said he believes prosecutors should dismiss the charges against Stark. Prosecutor Mike Guinan, an assistant attorney general, has stood by his case.

In a statement to The World-Herald, Coyle said: “While we believe these charges should be dismissed, I look forward to the jury acquitting this outstanding member of our community.”

According to hundreds of pages of depositions and court records filed in Stark’s case:

Underlying the Stark-Miller ordeal was an anything-but-routine case. A young woman, an aspiring Olympic powerlifter, came forward, alleging that Anders had groomed her and sexually assaulted her over several years after the then-15-year-old began working out at his gym, Metabolic Engineering and Recovery Center, in southwest Omaha.

Prosecutors and Anders’ attorney, Woody Bradford, started prepping for Anders’ trial in the fall of 2020.

In mid-August of that year, Stark had met with a prosecutor to discuss his counseling of the teen over sports performance issues. Stark would have vouched for her credibility and honesty. However, prosecutors ultimately decided against calling him at trial.

During his pretrial meeting with prosecutors, Stark learned that Miller was listed as a witness on behalf of Anders. Afterward, Stark sent a text to Miller: “Do what you want but I will be testifying against (Anders) in the strongest language and if you want to know more let me know. Doubt if you are involved but just letting you know.”

In depositions, Miller alleged the witness tampering happened in a 10-minute phone call between Stark and Miller the next day, Aug. 14, 2020.

Miller, who was going through a nursing program at Creighton at the time, said Stark reminded him that he “has done a lot for me … introduced me to a lot of people.”

“He says, ‘Remember, I’m the one that introduced you to (former Creighton athletic director) Bruce Rasmussen … I’m the one who introduced you to (businessman) David Sokol; remember, I’m a big reason — part of the reason why you’ve gotten into Creighton,’ ” Miller recounted.

Miller said Stark went on to tell him that he was going to be on the Board of Regents — and that he “promised me a position with (Nebraska Medical Center) being their top lead addiction expert when I got done with school and how proud he was of me.”

“So then he reminded me of those things and then he specifically told me, so what I need you to do when it comes to this Doug (Anders) situation is I need you to not testify, and I need you to not show up, or else you can forget about all those things, and I can also make everything very difficult for you currently at Creighton,” Miller said.

Miller said he initially acquiesced to Stark. He said he even asked Stark how to get out of testifying since he already had committed to it.

“Jack lets me know, ‘You simply tell (Bradford) that you cannot show up, you cannot testify because you’re in Creighton’s accelerated program.’ He says, ‘Everybody will understand that, and that’s all you have to do.’ I say, ‘OK.’ ”

Asked if he was leaving out any details, Miller said: “What I’d like to share about it is that he was very angry in it. His voice was elevated; it was escalated. Again, this was a thing where he was pounding, like, a rah-rah-rah, and he’s simply saying to me, if I do this, my future is smashed.”

Stark denies threatening Miller in any way, Coyle said. Coyle questioned both Miller and Bradford as to why Stark would care whether Miller testified. Coyle also doubted Miller’s comments that he was intimidated, noting that Miller sought out Stark’s help finding an apartment just a few days after the purported threats.

The following week was traumatic, Miller said. He was so shook up, thinking his future might be in jeopardy, that he couldn’t concentrate on his nursing coursework. He chose to drop out that semester. He since has completed the program.

Coyle paints an entirely different picture of Miller’s state at that time. Under questioning from Coyle, Miller acknowledged another reason for taking a sabbatical: He had broken up with his then-girlfriend. In turn, Coyle argues, Miller had no job, no classes and nothing to do but hang out at Anders’ gym. He became, in Coyle’s words, part of Anders’ “cabal” — a group of men who refused to believe that their friend could have sexually assaulted this young woman and would do anything to help his defense.

Including attempts to undermine Stark.

Anders’ attorney, Bradford, called that “nonsense.”

In spirited exchanges with Coyle, Bradford said he believed Miller when Miller said he was threatened by Stark. Bradford said he got a call in August 2020 in which Miller “told me that Dr. Stark had called him and told him that he should not testify — and that he (Miller) was not going to testify.”

Bradford said he didn’t ask Miller why he changed his mind. But he was concerned. Miller was a key witness for Anders because he “was in (Anders’) gym every day, opened it and closed it … and never saw any conduct that was inappropriate between (the victim) and Mr. Anders,” Bradford said.

In a June deposition, Coyle repeatedly asked Bradford why Stark would care that Miller was testifying — pointing out that Stark had no idea what Miller would say.

“If Dr. Stark doesn’t have any knowledge about what Mr. Miller knows about any of this, why would he tamper with him?” Coyle asked.

Bradford: “I have no idea what Dr. Stark knew or didn’t know when he made that call … except that he knew Willie was going to testify. I believe that Willie Miller — that Dr. Stark tampered with my witness.”

So much so that, after sitting down with Miller in October 2020, Bradford called Omaha police so that Miller could make a formal report. In one of his case notes, Bradford wrote that Anders was “concerned that Willie Miller’s not going to testify.” In another, Bradford wrote: “Willie Miller was scared to death that Jack Stark was going to take steps to ruin his life if he testified.”

Coyle noted that Anders was with Miller at the time of Miller’s “scared-to-death” comment, suggesting that Anders pressured Miller into feeling that way.

Coyle confronted Bradford and Miller with what he said were 200 pages of text messages from Anders to Miller and several others, seeking to undercut Stark as a witness for the victim. The efforts included the letter to HHS asking for an investigation into Stark, Coyle said.

Coyle: “Isn’t it true, Mr. Bradford, that Willie Miller was in constant contact with you about his efforts to discredit Dr. Stark?”

Bradford: “No ... I’m not going to answer a question like that. You’re asking me something that isn’t true, and I’m not going to agree to it. You’re drawing conclusions and asking me to agree to them and … I’m not going to play that game.”

Coyle turned to Miller’s longstanding relationship with Stark. Miller acknowledged that Stark had counseled him since 1996, when he was 17 and an incoming freshman at Nebraska. Over the years, Stark had helped him kick addiction, had even helped him get a job.

But after the phone call, Miller questioned whether Stark was preventing him from getting jobs. A local medical office had declined to hire him — and Miller sent a text to prosecutors questioning whether Stark had a hand in the denial.

That was absurd, Coyle said. In reality, Coyle said during depositions, Miller was a convicted felon. And the employer that rejected him had a policy of not hiring felons, Coyle suggested. Miller was convicted in 2009 of a felony stemming from a road-rage incident. He has since completed his nursing degree.

Coyle pointed out that Miller stayed in touch with Stark after the phone call.

“So this man who had threatened your world, threatened to destroy you, you sent him a text two days later saying, ‘Hey if you need to get a hold of me, this is where I live,’?” Coyle asked.

Miller said he gave him his address because, at the time, “I was doing what he asked” and not testifying.

Pressed further, Miller acknowledged that he was pleased when Stark was arrested, a year after the phone call.

Coyle: “You were celebrating, weren’t you?”

Miller: “I was acknowledging (the arrest) yeah. I was happy that he — yeah. Not celebrating.”

Coyle repeatedly noted during the deposition that there’s no recordings of the phone call, nor are there any witnesses who overheard it. So trial will pit one man’s word against the other’s.

To that end, Coyle tried to chip away at Miller. The attorney pointed out that Miller called a couple of news reporters to try to get them to do stories on the phone call. Miller said he did so “because nothing was happening.” The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office didn’t bring charges until 10 months after Miller’s interview with Omaha police and a year after the phone call took place.

Miller rejected Coyle’s suggestion that he was campaigning for Stark’s arrest.

“I haven’t been on a crusade,” Miller said. “That’s not how I call it ... I’m trying to let people know what Jack did to me. I wasn’t in school and there was a reason for that and there was a threat that took place and I wanted people to know about it.”

Why? Coyle asked.

“Because I felt like my life was on the line.”