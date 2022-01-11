Relatives gather at prayer vigil for 30-year-old man shot in South Omaha parking lot

"We all grew up the same way," she said, motioning to the Southside Terrace apartments across the street from the convenience store. "He motivated people to be bigger than where we came from ... I felt like he was going to be someone to make it, and they took that away from him."

She and her brother Donald said the large crowd gathered at the vigil showed that their brother was loved.

"Everybody here is not blood (relations) to him, but they are still family to him," she said.

Avant had moved to Lincoln and was working in construction there, she said.

Friends said Avant was the kind of person who made sure you didn't go hungry or in need, but also "told you the truth about yourself whether you wanted to hear it or not."

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting. Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, visit www.omahacrimestoppers.org or place a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.