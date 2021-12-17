Report: Omaha man who pleaded guilty in Capitol riot cooperating with investigators

An Omaha man who recorded himself just outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 appears to be cooperating with federal investigators months after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the insurrection.
Brandon Straka, 45, was slated to appear in federal court on Friday for sentencing, according to court documents. But federal prosecutors requested that Straka’s sentencing be delayed for a month.
The news outlet Politico reported Friday that prosecutors’ postponement request was due to Straka’s cooperation with investigators. The outlet reported that Straka provided information that investigators said “may impact the government’s sentencing recommendation.”
Straka’s cooperation would signal that he is adhering to the terms of a plea agreement in which the government dropped a felony charge.
Straka admitted, via a court filing, that he recorded a video outside the Capitol. In the video, he is heard yelling “Go! Go! Go!” to encourage others to illegally enter the Capitol. Straka is also heard on the video chiming in with a crowd chanting “Take it! Take it!” as others tried to take a Capitol Police officer’s shield.
Straka pleaded guilty in October to one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Under the agreement, Straka agreed to cooperate with law enforcement by providing copies of his social media accounts, postings, videos and photos. He also agreed to submit to an interview with law enforcement.
“Your client can accomplish this through an in-person meeting with a law enforcement agent to allow the law enforcement agent to look through social media accounts on your client's phone or other device or by providing these items through counsel,” the plea agreement said.
Politico reported Friday that prosecutors asked for a 30-day sentencing delay so that new evidence "can be properly evaluated.”
A local attorney representing Straka could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.
Straka’s prominence on the right rose in recent years. He vocally supported former President Donald Trump and is credited with starting the #WalkAway campaign, which encouraged Democrats to leave their party. Straka spoke at a #WalkAway rally in Omaha in October 2020, along with Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and others.
One day before the insurrection, Straka spoke at a rally in Washington, where Trump supporters protested the results of the 2020 election. Without evidence, Trump continues to claim that he, not President Joe Biden, won the election.
Those claims ultimately fueled demonstrations on Jan. 6 and led Trump’s supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify the election results.
Straka was arrested in Omaha on Jan. 25. In an arrest affidavit, an FBI special agent said that in the video, Straka was wearing the same hat, sunglasses and coat that he wore during his speech on Jan. 5.\
This report includes material from the Associated Press.