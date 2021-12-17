Report: Omaha man who pleaded guilty in Capitol riot cooperating with investigators

Straka pleaded guilty in October to one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Under the agreement, Straka agreed to cooperate with law enforcement by providing copies of his social media accounts, postings, videos and photos. He also agreed to submit to an interview with law enforcement.

“Your client can accomplish this through an in-person meeting with a law enforcement agent to allow the law enforcement agent to look through social media accounts on your client's phone or other device or by providing these items through counsel,” the plea agreement said.

Politico reported Friday that prosecutors asked for a 30-day sentencing delay so that new evidence "can be properly evaluated.”

A local attorney representing Straka could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.