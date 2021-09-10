Ricketts appoints prosecutor, Army veteran as Douglas County district judge

Douglas County's newest judge is a longtime prosecutor and an Army veteran who thinks that his military service will help him in a growing part of the justice system: veterans treatment courts.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Jeff Lux, 50, will become Douglas County's next district court judge. The state's biggest county, which has operated for at least two decades with 16 judges, is expanding because of increasing caseloads. Lux will be the county's 17th district judge.
Lux — a 1989 graduate of Creighton Prep, a 1994 graduate of Creighton University and a 2000 graduate of Creighton Law School — has practiced in several areas of the law. Before his 20 years as a prosecutor, he clerked for the Nebraska Supreme Court. He worked on the civil side of the Douglas County Attorney's Office, defending the county in civil claims. He then prosecuted felonies and handled appellate work both in the County Attorney's Office and in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
One of his duties was to help Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and judicial officials launch the state's first veterans treatment court in Douglas County. The court is essentially a diversion program for veterans who have committed crimes and fallen on hard times. As incentive to right their lives, veterans can avoid a felony conviction if they complete the treatment program.
Lux, who served in the Army Reserves JAG Corps from 2003 to 2012, said the end of the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan will no doubt lead to an unintended consequence: struggles for veterans of yet another war. Lux said only one other district judge in the state is a veteran.
Lux said he looks forward to the variety of cases a judge handles.
"To be able to give somebody their day in court — to make sure they know they were heard — that to me is special," he said.
Kleine said Lux is analytical, even-keeled and fundamentally fair.
"He's solid, he's smart, he makes decisions for the right reasons," Kleine said. "He'll give everyone the right to be heard and a fair shake. We're going to miss him."
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts