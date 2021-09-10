Ricketts appoints prosecutor, Army veteran as Douglas County district judge

Douglas County's newest judge is a longtime prosecutor and an Army veteran who thinks that his military service will help him in a growing part of the justice system: veterans treatment courts.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Jeff Lux, 50, will become Douglas County's next district court judge. The state's biggest county, which has operated for at least two decades with 16 judges, is expanding because of increasing caseloads. Lux will be the county's 17th district judge.

Lux — a 1989 graduate of Creighton Prep, a 1994 graduate of Creighton University and a 2000 graduate of Creighton Law School — has practiced in several areas of the law. Before his 20 years as a prosecutor, he clerked for the Nebraska Supreme Court. He worked on the civil side of the Douglas County Attorney's Office, defending the county in civil claims. He then prosecuted felonies and handled appellate work both in the County Attorney's Office and in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.