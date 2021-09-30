Rudy, the Council Bluffs police dog that fell off a roof, to return to duty after he heals

A Council Bluffs police dog that was injured when he fell about three stories off a roof is expected to return to duty after his broken leg heals.

Monday morning, Bluffs police officers and Rudy, a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd, were searching an abandoned building at 500 West Broadway for intruders. Rudy went through a door leading to a sloped section of roof, slipped and fell. The dog suffered a broken femur and tibia.

Rudy's handler, Bluffs Police Officer Colby McCord, and Sgt. Ron Albers took him to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital in Ames, where the dog underwent successful surgery.

Rudy, who has been with the department for just under three years, is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty, Albers said Thursday. Recovery is expected to take about eight weeks.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.