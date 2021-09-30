 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudy, the Council Bluffs police dog that fell off a roof, to return to duty after he heals
0 comments

Rudy, the Council Bluffs police dog that fell off a roof, to return to duty after he heals

A Council Bluffs police dog that was injured when he fell about three stories off a roof is expected to return to duty after his broken leg heals.

092821-owh-new-hurtdog.jpg

Rudy, a Council Bluffs police dog, was injured Monday when he fell about three stories off a roof.

Monday morning, Bluffs police officers and Rudy, a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd, were searching an abandoned building at 500 West Broadway for intruders. Rudy went through a door leading to a sloped section of roof, slipped and fell. The dog suffered a broken femur and tibia.

Rudy's handler, Bluffs Police Officer Colby McCord, and Sgt. Ron Albers took him to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital in Ames, where the dog underwent successful surgery.

Rudy, who has been with the department for just under three years, is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty, Albers said Thursday. Recovery is expected to take about eight weeks.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

15-year-old activist fights climate change in Kenya

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert