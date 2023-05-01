Deputy U.S. Marshal Matt Westover two years ago submitted a DNA profile to a public registry, the same one that many people use in their family genealogical research.

But the Omaha law enforcement officer wasn’t looking for some long-lost relative — at least not his own.

The DNA profile he submitted in 2020 came from the brother of William Leslie Arnold, the fugitive who killed his parents in Omaha in 1958, buried them in the backyard, nine years later escaped from the Nebraska Penitentiary and vanished without a trace.

Westover was hoping a child or grandchild of Arnold had also put DNA into the registry, a match that could then lead him to the fugitive.

Last August, Westover was excited to see a DNA match come back. And moments later, he saw he’d already received a message through the registry website from the person with the matching DNA.

Not only did the young man from Australia share a significant amount of DNA with Arnold’s brother, he told Westover his now deceased father had been "an orphan."

For Westover, that was the dead giveaway that he indeed had his man.

“Boom baby,” Westover soon after texted a couple of fellow deputies with the U.S. marshals in Nebraska.

Last month, Westover found himself flying to Australia to meet the son of John Damon, the alias Arnold had lived under to help him avoid capture for decades.

And just last week, the Arnold fugitive case was officially closed — also closing the book on one of Nebraska’s most intriguing mysteries after more than half a century.

The World-Herald on Sunday revealed the amazing story behind Arnold’s secret life as a fugitive and the shock to his family both in the United States and Australia to learn his true identity.

But the story of how the case was cracked is a fascinating one, too.

It featured the persistence of a deputy marshal based in Omaha, with an assist from a former Nebraska state prisons investigator — both men sharing a mutual infatuation with the Arnold case.

Solving the case also involved use of the same DNA investigative technique that led California investigators to that state’s notorious “Golden State Killer.” Westover even consulted with an expert from that California case in tracking down Arnold.

“This case is not only a great example of how modern technology helps us solve cases and find people, but it also illustrates the tenacity of this agency in its relentless pursuit of justice,” said Scott E. Kracl, U.S. marshal for the District of Nebraska.

CRACKING THE CASE

Sitting at his desk in Omaha one day in August 2020, Westover opened up his docket of active fugitive cases.

A 42-year-old Indiana native who joined the federal agency in 2015, Westover noticed a new case that jumped out at him, a man convicted of homicide. Westover didn't see that every day. And even more notable was the year listed for the crime: 1958.

“This is crazy,” he recalled thinking. “Why is this in my caseload?”

Westover googled the subject’s name. Popping up at the top of the screen was the 2017 World-Herald series “The Mystery of Leslie Arnold,” detailing the incredible story of Arnold’s crimes and disappearance.

After reading the stories, Westover was instantly hooked. He was determined to try to track down Arnold, the last person to successfully escape from the Nebraska state pen.

“It was game on,” Westover recalled thinking.

Westover noted the series had featured Geoff Britton, who for nearly a decade had probed the Arnold case as a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services investigator.

Britton had returned to his native California in 2013, but he still works as an officer there, now serving as the chief of law enforcement for California’s state health and human services agency.

One of the first things Westover did was reach out to Britton.

Britton had retained his interest in Arnold. In fact, sitting near him at his desk in California was a kind of Arnold shrine, including the young inmate's Nebraska prison intake photos.

“Arnold was still my hobby,” the 51-year-old Britton said recently.

Britton shared with Westover all his theories on the case and began emailing other information he'd collected on Arnold. And while Britton had done some DNA work in the case, he and Westover talked about going at it in a different way this time.

Britton lives in Sacramento, where he closely followed the investigation that led to the 2018 capture of the Golden State Killer.

Joseph DeAngelo allegedly murdered 12 victims and raped more than 50 others in California between 1974 and 1986. But the crafty killer had eluded identification and capture for decades.

The big break came when investigators put DNA the killer had left behind at a crime scene decades earlier into the open source genealogical website, GEDMatch. A match with another person who also had put DNA into the bank suggested enough shared DNA to make that person a fourth cousin to the killer.

With the help of a genealogist, investigators traced the match’s family tree until they found a male relative with the required level of familial separation who had lived at the time in the area of the crimes. That led them to DeAngelo, who was arrested and later convicted.

Britton had even attended some of DeAngelo’s court appearances and sat in on a presentation on how the killer was unmasked. Afterward, he had talked to Kracl, Nebraska's U.S. marshal, about the promise of that DNA method.

Westover in the end similarly pursued use of a DNA registry in the Arnold case.

Westover and the marshals declined to say whose DNA they used to track Arnold, only that it came from a family member.

But James Arnold, Arnold’s brother, last week confirmed to The World-Herald that it was his. Westover had visited Arnold at his home in Missouri in November 2020 to collect it. Leslie’s brother also consented to Westover putting the sample into a public DNA registry.

Westover said the sample produced some immediate hits, but they were from other known Arnold relatives. There was nothing useful there.

Over the many months that followed, Westover pursued other angles in the case. That included exploring whether Arnold could have fled to Brazil.

The World-Herald’s 2017 series had revealed that an alien registration card had been issued in Brazil under the name William Leslie Arnold, with Arnold’s real birth date, in December 1968. That was about a year and half after the escape.

But the James Arnold DNA remained in the registry. Westover hoped a Leslie Arnold relative might still choose to take a DNA test and submit the results.

It took more than a year and a half, but that finally happened.

On Aug. 9, Westover was at home when he received an email notification indicating a registry hit involving a close family relative of James Arnold.

With the amount of shared DNA, it appeared Westover was dealing with Arnold’s son. It was just the level of match you’d expect between a nephew and uncle — the relationship of Arnold’s son and James Arnold.

Then Westover noticed the subject had already sent a message to him through the registry.

“I’m trying to find information on my father, who was an orphan from Chicago,” the subject wrote.

The words all made sense to Westover. Arnold, of course, was an orphan, after killing his parents. And the fellow convict Arnold had escaped with had told The World-Herald in an interview before his death that the pair had first escaped to Chicago.

Westover knew from the respondent’s address that he lived in Australia. But he didn’t know much else, including whether his father was truly dead.

The two exchanged some messages. Westover found out the name of the boy’s father: John Damon.

Then the son started sending Westover pictures of his dad. Looking over the photos, Westover certainly saw some resemblance to the young Leslie Arnold, becoming even more confident he had the right man.

“I was going nuts,” Westover recalled of the moment.

After notifying fellow deputy marshals who had helped him on the case, Westover contacted Britton in California. He texted him screenshots of the messages he'd just received from Arnold’s son.

“We got him,” Britton said, sharing in the celebration. “That’s him.”

Westover didn’t identify himself as a law enforcement officer to Arnold’s son that day, but said he was acting as a designated representative of the person with the matching DNA. The two continued to exchange messages in the following days.

The U.S. Marshals have not released the name of the son. The World-Herald knows his identity, but the son spoke to the paper only on the condition that his name and where in Australia his family lives not be disclosed.

About two weeks after the initial DNA hit, Westover obtained an official death certificate from authorities in Australia for John Damon. That proved Arnold was indeed dead.

On Aug. 24, Westover and Arnold’s son held a video conference for the first time.

Westover said it was a difficult moment when he revealed his marshals badge over the computer screen and disclosed that he was a federal law enforcement officer. And it was even tougher to tell the son his father’s true identity.

“I can’t imagine how hard it was for him,” Westover said.

Westover and the son would subsequently have more pleasant interactions.

It took some time to arrange the trip, but in mid-March Westover and two other marshals from Omaha flew down under to Australia.

They met the son, his wife and an officer of the Australian federal police at a hotel. The marshals conducted a formal interview and collected some evidence in the case.

Westover knew the young couple had recently had a baby, so he presented them with a Nebraska onesie. They later got together for a more informal lunch, which ended with the son asking to have his picture taken with Westover.

“He’s a really good kid,” Westover said. “Super polite.”

During his trip, Westover also visited Arnold’s grave, taking a picture with his marshals badge and an Arnold wanted flier beside the marker.

In the end, Westover learned Arnold had married a divorced single mom with four daughters in Chicago just 134 days after his 1967 escape.

Arnold later became estranged from his wife, left for California, divorced, remarried and had two children before moving overseas in 1992, first to New Zealand, then to Australia. He died there in 2010.

Westover and Britton said it’s been fascinating to learn how Arnold kept his identity secret for more than half a century after the escape.

Britton particularly is intrigued by the son's stories of how Arnold — known as a talented saxophone player in high school and in prison — in his later years hid his talents, not even touching his own son’s saxophone. It’s an example of the kind of disciplined life Arnold needed to live to avoid capture all those years.

“He was able to mentally and physically compartmentalize his past,” said Britton, who also still works as an adjunct professor in criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

With the case closed, Westover and Britton said some things will likely never be resolved.

That includes the Brazilian immigration card. And the fact Britton had discovered around 2010 that someone had googled his name and also looked Arnold up on the Nebraska corrections inmate database by his inmate number — an identifier only Arnold would know.

Britton found both of those searches had emanated in South America.

Arnold worked as a salesman and was well-traveled, so it's possible he did visit Brazil, the officers said. Another theory is that both the immigration registration and the searches were part of a ruse by Arnold to throw off U.S. authorities.

When it came to the crafty Arnold, both Westover and Britton wouldn't rule anything out.

"He was a smart guy," Britton said. "That's one thing I do know."

