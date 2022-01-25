Sarpy County appoints new emergency management director

Jesse Eret, who has been serving as the acting director of emergency management for Sarpy County, has been named to fill the position.

The Sarpy County Board on Tuesday approved his selection.

Eret has been with the agency since 2016 and was involved in the county's 2019 flood fight. The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency coordinates efforts to address man-made and natural disasters.

Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said Eret proved himself with the flood.

Eret helped establish the Sarpy County Long-Term Recovery Group after the flood. He chairs the Sarpy County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Emergency Management Committee for the Tri-County Homeland Security Working Group.

Before coming to Nebraska, he worked in the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, where, among other duties, he directed the State Emergency Operations Center during numerous disasters.