Sarpy County Attorney files 'notice of aggravators' in death penalty case in Sonic shooting

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has taken another step in seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing two people at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue.

Polikov filed a “notice of aggravators” Friday in the death penalty case against Roberto Silva Jr.

The move provides notice to Silva, 24, of the state's grounds for seeking the death penalty, Polikov said.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva allegedly threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire in the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road. The shots killed employees Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and injured Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25. Silva had driven a U-Haul truck there, which he later set on fire.

Silva was arrested at the scene, found by officers lying face down on the ground.

Following his arrest, Silva was charged with nine felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. Polikov dismissed the charges and refiled them on Jan. 24. He also added additional charges for attempted first-degree murder of the three employees who were able to flee the store, as well as use of a firearm to commit a felony.