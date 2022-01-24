Sarpy County attorney to seek death penalty in Bellevue Sonic shooting

Silva was arrested at the scene.

Polikov plans to file a "notice of aggravators" that will explain why he thinks Silva's alleged crimes merit the death penalty. A jury or three-judge panel would decide whether those aggravators exist, and a three-judge panel will decide whether to impose the death penalty if Silva is convicted.

“We think a number of those nine aggravators are applicable in this case,” Polikov said at a press conference.

If Silva were to be sentenced to death, he would be the youngest person on Nebraska's death row.

Polikov said his decision to seek the death penalty for the first time in his elected official career was "not taken lightly."

"My thoughts and support are with the victims and their families as they continue to deal with this unimaginable tragedy," he said.

The last time that the death sentence was handed down in Sarpy County involved the 1983 slayings of two young boys, Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden. John Joubert, who confessed to the kidnappings and murders, was executed in 1996.