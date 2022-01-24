 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy County attorney to seek death penalty in Bellevue Sonic shooting
  Updated
A memorial was dedicated during a ceremony at Sonic in Bellevue honoring Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert who were killed during a shooting in November 2020.

The Sarpy County attorney will pursue the death penalty against a Bellevue man accused of fatally shooting two Sonic Drive-In employees and wounding two others. 

Silva

The announcement Monday marks the first time that Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has sought the death penalty in a case in his 22 years in office.

In order to upgrade the case to the death penalty, Polikov dismissed then refiled the nine felonies that 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr. had faced. He also filed additional attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges involving three employees who were able to flee to safety. 

“I took these procedural steps today because I intend to seek the death penalty in this case,” he said. “I based my decision on the initial investigation as well as new information we received after the case was initially filed, which fit the aggravating circumstances necessary to seek the death penalty.”

Authorities have said Silva arrived at the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road on Nov. 21, 2020, and fired numerous times. The shots killed employees Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and wounded Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25. Silva had driven a U-Haul truck there, which he later set on fire. He also threw several incendiary devices at the restaurant, a prosecutor has said.

Silva was arrested at the scene. 

Polikov plans to file a "notice of aggravators" that will explain why he thinks Silva's alleged crimes merit the death penalty. A jury or three-judge panel would decide whether those aggravators exist, and a three-judge panel will decide whether to impose the death penalty if Silva is convicted. 

“We think a number of those nine aggravators are applicable in this case,” Polikov said at a press conference.

If Silva were to be sentenced to death, he would be the youngest person on Nebraska's death row.

Polikov said his decision to seek the death penalty for the first time in his elected official career was "not taken lightly."

"My thoughts and support are with the victims and their families as they continue to deal with this unimaginable tragedy," he said. 

The last time that the death sentence was handed down in Sarpy County involved the 1983 slayings of two young boys, Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden. John Joubert, who confessed to the kidnappings and murders, was executed in 1996. 

In November, judges decided that 24-year-old Bailey Boswell should spend life in prison instead of being put to death in the 2017 killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe. Her counterpart in the killing, 55-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death in June.

Polikov also said Silva faces a felony attempted escape charge and misdemeanor assault charges in connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in which he flung cups of feces and urine at three county corrections officers at the Sarpy County Jail.

On Monday, Silva pleaded guilty to two felonies — second-degree assault and use of a weapon — for attacking an inmate at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12.

Silva was found standing in a cell near another inmate with serious cuts to that inmate's ear and neck and superficial cuts on the inmate's body, according to the Associated Press. The inmate told officers that "he stabbed me" and "he shanked me with something sharp and flushed it down the toilet." 

Silva has been moved to the Tecumseh State Prison, Polikov said.  

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

