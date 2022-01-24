Sarpy County attorney to seek death penalty in shootings at Bellevue Sonic

The Sarpy County attorney will pursue the death penalty against a Bellevue man accused of fatally shooting two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two others.

The announcement Monday marks the first time that Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has sought the death penalty in a case in his nearly 30 years as an elected official.

Polikov dismissed then refiled the nine felonies that 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr. had faced. He also filed additional attempted first-degree murder charges involving three employees who were able to flee to safety.

“I took these procedural steps today because I intend to seek the death penalty in this case,” Polikov said in a press release. “I based my decision on the initial investigation as well as new information we received after the case was initially filed, which fit the aggravating circumstances necessary to seek the death penalty.”