Sarpy County CASA director charged with theft by deception

The director of a Sarpy County court program that supports children has been charged with theft.

Paula Creps, who has led Sarpy County CASA since late 2015, was charged Friday in Sarpy County Court with theft by deception and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.

Creps, 51, was arrested Thursday. She was placed on leave after her arrest. A judge on Friday set her bail at $5,000, meaning she would have to post 10% of that amount, or $500, to be released.

CASA provides court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care in Sarpy County.

County officials say they were alerted Thursday to allegations of theft involving Creps.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office started investigating Creps' use of funds donated to the CASA program through a local nonprofit organization.

Documents allege that Creps used between $1,500 and $5,000 for personal gain from Lift Up Sarpy between March 3 and Monday. Donations made to Sarpy County CASA are made through Lift Up Sarpy, a county spokeswoman said.

Creps is set to appear in court again in August.