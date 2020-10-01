Sarpy County man faces lengthy prison sentence for raping woman in 2017

The charges are related to Prior breaking into a home near 156th Street and Giles Road on Oct. 18, 2017 and terrorizing a woman.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said after the verdict that he is proud of his officers' hard work and dedication.

"I am convinced that Mr. Prior would have continued with more sexual assaults, leaving a number of victims along the way," Davis said. "Stephen Prior is a very dangerous person."

Davis said Prior tied up the woman and blindfolded her before raping her and taking money at gunpoint.

The Sheriff’s Office appealed for the public’s help to find Prior. Dozens of officers and deputies were mobilized to hunt for him.

Early on the morning of Oct. 20, 2017, deputies were staking out Prior’s vehicle at Rock Creek Apartments, at 148th Street and Giles Road, according to a deputy’s affidavit. Deputies had been watching a Lexus SUV for several hours when a man matching Prior’s description came out of a wooded area near the SUV.