Sarpy County man faces lengthy prison sentence for raping woman in 2017

A Sarpy County man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of several felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault.
Stephen R. Prior, 55, has been held in the Sarpy County Jail since he was arrested in October 2017. He faces more than 237 years in prison when he is sentenced in December by Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson.
The jurors needed just two hours, 20 minutes Wednesday to reach their verdicts, finding Prior guilty on all nine charges he faced.
Bonnie Moore, the chief deputy in the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, thanked the jury for its hard work in a trial that took more than a week to present.
"Our office is thankful for the jury's careful and thoughtful consideration in this case," Moore said in an email. "We could not have prosecuted this case without the hard work of law enforcement in the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the UNMC DNA lab, the witnesses who came forward, and the courageous testimony of the victim."
In addition to being found guilty of the sexual assault, Prior also was found guilty of burglary, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making terroristic threats, first-degree trespassing and being a habitual criminal.
The charges are related to Prior breaking into a home near 156th Street and Giles Road on Oct. 18, 2017 and terrorizing a woman.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said after the verdict that he is proud of his officers' hard work and dedication.
"I am convinced that Mr. Prior would have continued with more sexual assaults, leaving a number of victims along the way," Davis said. "Stephen Prior is a very dangerous person."
Davis said Prior tied up the woman and blindfolded her before raping her and taking money at gunpoint.
The Sheriff’s Office appealed for the public’s help to find Prior. Dozens of officers and deputies were mobilized to hunt for him.
Early on the morning of Oct. 20, 2017, deputies were staking out Prior’s vehicle at Rock Creek Apartments, at 148th Street and Giles Road, according to a deputy’s affidavit. Deputies had been watching a Lexus SUV for several hours when a man matching Prior’s description came out of a wooded area near the SUV.
Deputies chased the man, who escaped. Prior was captured that evening. The next day, according to the affidavit, an investigator found a bag in the wooded area where the man had been. In the bag was Prior’s driver’s license, a black handgun, a cellphone, personal lubricant, zip ties and a white rope similar to the one used to tie up the victim.
At a press conference following Prior's arrest, Davis said the Sheriff’s Office had received a half-dozen reports from residents about suspicious behavior by Prior, including in the area where the assault took place. Prior served about eight years in state prison in the mid-1980s and ’90s for burglary and robbery.
Court records show a number of protection orders in the Omaha area from women who said Prior harassed them. One woman wrote that Prior knew she was at a grocery store and that she told him to stop threatening her.
“He was verbally abusive and threatened if I were a man he would snap my neck,” according to the protection order. “Would not let me get back in my car.”
