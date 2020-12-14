Sarpy County man is sentenced to 165-plus years in prison for sexual assault, other crimes

A judge on Monday sentenced a Sarpy County man to 165 to 220 years in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and several other felonies.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson sentenced Stephen R. Prior, 56, after agreeing with a jury that Prior met the criteria of habitual criminal. Prior has been held in the Sarpy County Jail since he was arrested in October 2017.

Jurors on Sept. 30 found Prior guilty of all nine charges he faced. In addition to sexual assault, Prior also was found guilty of burglary, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making terroristic threats, first-degree trespassing and being a habitual criminal.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 18, 2017, break-in at a home near 156th Street and Giles Road. Prior tied up a woman in the home and blindfolded her before raping her and taking money at gunpoint.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office appealed for the public’s help to find Prior. Dozens of law enforcement officers were mobilized to hunt for him.