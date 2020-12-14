Sarpy County man is sentenced to 165-plus years in prison for sexual assault, other crimes

A judge on Monday sentenced a Sarpy County man to 165 to 220 years in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and several other felonies.
Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson sentenced Stephen R. Prior, 56, after agreeing with a jury that Prior met the criteria of habitual criminal. Prior has been held in the Sarpy County Jail since he was arrested in October 2017.
Jurors on Sept. 30 found Prior guilty of all nine charges he faced. In addition to sexual assault, Prior also was found guilty of burglary, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making terroristic threats, first-degree trespassing and being a habitual criminal.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 18, 2017, break-in at a home near 156th Street and Giles Road. Prior tied up a woman in the home and blindfolded her before raping her and taking money at gunpoint.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office appealed for the public’s help to find Prior. Dozens of law enforcement officers were mobilized to hunt for him.
A couple of days later, deputies were staking out Prior’s vehicle at Rock Creek Apartments near 148th Street and Giles Road. Deputies had been watching a Lexus SUV for several hours when a man matching Prior’s description came out of a wooded area near the SUV.
Deputies chased the man, who escaped. Prior was captured that evening.
The next day, Oct. 21, an investigator found a bag in the wooded area where the man had been. In the bag were Prior’s driver’s license, a black handgun, a cellphone, zip ties and a white rope similar to the one used to tie up the woman near 156th and Giles.
Prior had served about eight years in state prison in the 1980s and 1990s for burglary and robbery.
Court records show a number of protection orders in the Omaha area from women who said Prior had harassed them. One woman wrote that Prior knew that she was at a grocery store and that she told him to stop threatening her.
“He was verbally abusive and threatened if I were a man he would snap my neck,” according to the protection order. “Would not let me get back in my car.”
