Sarpy County man sentenced to 17 months in prison for impersonating federal officer

A Sarpy County man was sentenced in federal court to prison followed by supervised release for impersonating a federal officer.
Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, 56, was sentenced to 17 months in prison followed by a one-year term of supervised release.
In a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, officials said Ostdiek went to multiple locations in the Omaha area claiming to be a postal inspector or postmaster general between October 2016 and at least January 2017. He wore identification made from Postal Service receipts along with a body-worn video camera.
On one of those occasions, Ostdiek convinced an actual U.S. Postal Service employee to accompany him to the Douglas County Courthouse, where he demanded to meet with a government official. The incident was under the pretense of Ostdiek being a postmaster general investigating a legal matter concerning his brother.
In September 2020, Ostdiek went to multiple locations in the Omaha area claiming to be a U.S. marshal. On one of those occasions, officials said, Ostdiek went to a business seeking contact information for a former employee. He left a note asking her to call "Marshal Thomas."
Ostdiek was suspected of misidentifying himself to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office; at a local spa, where he requested information on an employee; at another local business, where he appeared in person and harassed employees over the course of several days, claiming there was a federal case against the company; and at a private home, where he knocked on the door and turned the door handle, attempting to gain entry.
The case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
