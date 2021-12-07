Sarpy County man sentenced to 17 months in prison for impersonating federal officer

A Sarpy County man was sentenced in federal court to prison followed by supervised release for impersonating a federal officer.

Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, 56, was sentenced to 17 months in prison followed by a one-year term of supervised release.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, officials said Ostdiek went to multiple locations in the Omaha area claiming to be a postal inspector or postmaster general between October 2016 and at least January 2017. He wore identification made from Postal Service receipts along with a body-worn video camera.

On one of those occasions, Ostdiek convinced an actual U.S. Postal Service employee to accompany him to the Douglas County Courthouse, where he demanded to meet with a government official. The incident was under the pretense of Ostdiek being a postmaster general investigating a legal matter concerning his brother.