It's been nearly 40 years, but the abductions and brutal slayings of two young Bellevue boys remains a traumatizing event for their families and the Omaha community.

Danny Joe Eberle, 13, and Christopher Walden, 12, were abducted and brutally murdered in the fall and winter of 1983 by an Offutt airman, John Joubert. He was also found guilty of killing Richard "Ricky" Stetson, 12, of Portland, Maine, in 1982 and executed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 1996.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis will be among the speakers Tuesday when the Eberle-Walden Crime Victims Memorial is unveiled at 1 p.m. in an event open to the public. The memorial will be displayed inside the east entrance of the Sarpy County Administration building at Nebraska Highway 370 and 84th Street in Papillion.

Davis, who was a young deputy in 1983, said he has long wanted to honor Eberle, Walden and their families but the memorial will be representative of all crime victims. His long career in law enforcement, Davis said, has taught him that many victims suffer pain, stress and anxiety long after court verdicts are rendered.

"I'm sure the families and the victims are never the same afterward," Davis said. "I know that many people in law enforcement are affected as well. I'm not the only one this touched."

The memorial created by Omaha artist Joe Putjenter, owner of Artistic Sign and Design, is a three-dimensional bronze relief about 10-feet tall and 5-feet wide that depicts Eberle with his World-Herald newspaper bag and Walden with a knapsack. The boys "are walking into eternity," he said.

The Omaha native has created many public art projects including the bronze statue of Bob Devaney outside Gate 20 at Memorial Stadium and the renowned tunnel walk arch leading into Memorial Stadium. A 1978 graduate of Westside High School, Putjenter vividly recalls the feeling of fear gripping the community during the time of the Eberle-Walden slayings.

Putjenter was a young father at the time and remembers learning of the slayings and talking to his son about not to riding his bicycle out of his sight. He also remembers the panic he felt when his son rode too far.

"Those (killings) changed everything," Putjenter said. "Everyone I've talked to about (the project) remembers them. For something that happened so long ago, it brings up horrible memories for everyone right away."

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Foundation began working on the project about four years ago, Capt. Jacob Betsworth said. The goal was to bring awareness of the psychological struggles endured by crime victims and their families.

"We had a ton of support from the community," said Betsworth, who has worked on the project from the start. "When we started to raise money, it came together pretty quickly."

Over $60,000 was raised for the project, which cost $30,000. The balance and future donations will go into an endowment for the Sarpy County victims-witness fund to help victims and their families.

"Some of these people are in dire need of counseling but can't afford it," Davis said. "I think it is extremely important that the victims-witness unit has access to that money through our foundation."

The memorial will be a lasting reminder to the community of the horrific events of 1983, he said.

"It's important to remember the history because history can repeat itself," Davis said. "These things happen and they can happen here."