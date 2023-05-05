Days before the case was set to go to trial, Sarpy County prosecutors dismissed all charges, including first-degree murder, against a man accused of a 2019 Bellevue homicide.
Alfredo Dominguez, 26, was scheduled to appear for a jury trial Monday on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a stolen firearm related to the killing of 19-year-old Randy Garcia Ramos.
Instead, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to dismiss all charges without prejudice, meaning that they can re-file charges against Dominguez in the future if they choose to. But Dominguez's attorney Jim McGough feels confident that the case is closed for good.
"It was an incomplete investigation and a misguided prosecution," he said. "This case has been filled with lies, deceit and misdirection."
People are also reading…
Three other people have been convicted and sentenced, or are awaiting sentencing, in relation to the robbery and subsequent killing. They are Armando Acosta, 19, Bryan Beers-Cruz, 20 and Crystal Carreno-Villa, 19.
Beers-Cruz, who also faced a first-degree murder charge that was later dismissed, was convicted last year of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery and sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.
Acosta pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony and was sentenced to a total of nine to 17 years in prison.
Carreno-Villa is scheduled to be sentenced in June after pleading no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to court documents, prosecutors alleged that Acosta and Beers-Cruz conspired to commit a robbery together, Carreno-Villa provided the victim and Dominguez committed the murder.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2019, police found the body of Ramos near Columbus Avenue and Denver Street in Bellevue. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after discovering Ramos' body, police were called to an attempted theft and shooting near a Bellevue home. Witnesses reported that three males were going through vehicles and one suspect fired a gun at the witnesses after being confronted.
Officers connected one of the shell casings found at the attempted theft scene to a weapon known to belong to Beers-Cruz. Ramos' vehicle was found parked one block away from Beers-Cruz's residence. Investigators saw Beers-Cruz and Carreno-Villa drive away in the stolen vehicle on the afternoon of Dec. 28, and apprehended them after a pursuit.
Further investigation and statements from Carreno-Villa led to the arrests of Dominguez and Acosta. She told investigators that she, Acosta and Beers-Cruz robbed Ramos because they needed his car to sell drugs. Ramos initially complied after being held at gunpoint by Acosta and told to hand over his money, keys and phone.
But when Ramos got out of the car, according to Carreno-Villa, he opened the trunk and pulled out hammers, which he began swinging at Acosta and Beers-Cruz. Beers-Cruz fled the scene while she and Acosta got back in the car and drove away.
Carreno-Villa said they picked up Beers-Cruz before going to the home of Dominguez and telling him about the interaction. That's when she claimed Dominguez decided to go back to shoot Ramos, court documents stated.
She told police that they went back to her house to have a party after the killing.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A 40-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for strangling one man to death and slitting the throat of another.
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo and two other defendants may not know until Friday — a week after their arrests — whether they will remain behind bars until their trials.
Man placed in protective custody after allegedly shooting in Douglas County sheriff deputy's direction
An hour-long standoff occurred before the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, a Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release said.
In an interview with a probation officer, Andrew Sell said that it was the girl who had coerced him and that he should have "stood my ground."
A former registered nurse checked fentanyl out of a hospital's pharmacy more than 200 times between May and June 2022, investigators said in court records.
A Bellevue man accused of his killing his own children will go on trial in September.
Police are investigating skeletal remains that were found Monday afternoon near railroad tracks in South Omaha.
Besides the 41 total federal charges, prosecutors made new allegations Monday — including the claim that Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had called himself “the Al Capone of South Omaha.”
It's been nearly 40 years, but the abductions and brutal slayings of two young Bellevue boys remains a traumatizing event for their families and the Omaha community.
A former high school and junior high teacher at a northeast Nebraska school will stand trial for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old male student.
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, plus a cofounder of the PACE youth sports nonprofit, a fundraiser and a former Omaha police officer face felony charges of using their positions for personal gain.
In phone calls and texts, the men indicted this week in Omaha talked of illegal sex services, vacation trips and allegations of "kickbacks" — and the FBI was listening.
Four men, including Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, have been federally indicted in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and PACE.
A rural Dakota City teen was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Dakota County.
All four men indicted last week in a wide-reaching federal fraud investigation, including Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, apparently will remain in jail for months, if not longer.
Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman ruled that the evidence presented by Ryan Larsen's mother was insufficient to prove the death of the La Vista boy who disappeared at age 11 in 2021.