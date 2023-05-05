Days before the case was set to go to trial, Sarpy County prosecutors dismissed all charges, including first-degree murder, against a man accused of a 2019 Bellevue homicide.

Alfredo Dominguez, 26, was scheduled to appear for a jury trial Monday on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a stolen firearm related to the killing of 19-year-old Randy Garcia Ramos.

Instead, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to dismiss all charges without prejudice, meaning that they can re-file charges against Dominguez in the future if they choose to. But Dominguez's attorney Jim McGough feels confident that the case is closed for good.

"It was an incomplete investigation and a misguided prosecution," he said. "This case has been filled with lies, deceit and misdirection."

Three other people have been convicted and sentenced, or are awaiting sentencing, in relation to the robbery and subsequent killing. They are Armando Acosta, 19, Bryan Beers-Cruz, 20 and Crystal Carreno-Villa, 19.

Beers-Cruz, who also faced a first-degree murder charge that was later dismissed, was convicted last year of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery and sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

Acosta pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony and was sentenced to a total of nine to 17 years in prison.

Carreno-Villa is scheduled to be sentenced in June after pleading no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to court documents, prosecutors alleged that Acosta and Beers-Cruz conspired to commit a robbery together, Carreno-Villa provided the victim and Dominguez committed the murder.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2019, police found the body of Ramos near Columbus Avenue and Denver Street in Bellevue. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after discovering Ramos' body, police were called to an attempted theft and shooting near a Bellevue home. Witnesses reported that three males were going through vehicles and one suspect fired a gun at the witnesses after being confronted.

Officers connected one of the shell casings found at the attempted theft scene to a weapon known to belong to Beers-Cruz. Ramos' vehicle was found parked one block away from Beers-Cruz's residence. Investigators saw Beers-Cruz and Carreno-Villa drive away in the stolen vehicle on the afternoon of Dec. 28, and apprehended them after a pursuit.

Further investigation and statements from Carreno-Villa led to the arrests of Dominguez and Acosta. She told investigators that she, Acosta and Beers-Cruz robbed Ramos because they needed his car to sell drugs. Ramos initially complied after being held at gunpoint by Acosta and told to hand over his money, keys and phone.

But when Ramos got out of the car, according to Carreno-Villa, he opened the trunk and pulled out hammers, which he began swinging at Acosta and Beers-Cruz. Beers-Cruz fled the scene while she and Acosta got back in the car and drove away.

Carreno-Villa said they picked up Beers-Cruz before going to the home of Dominguez and telling him about the interaction. That's when she claimed Dominguez decided to go back to shoot Ramos, court documents stated.

She told police that they went back to her house to have a party after the killing.