Sarpy County to launch Nebraska's first mental health problem-solving court

Sarpy County will soon launch Nebraska’s first mental health court, a problem-solving court program that officials say will stabilize participants and treat their mental health issues, rather than send them to prison.

The Sarpy County Wellness Court will be a voluntary option for those with major mental health diagnoses who are facing nonviolent felony charges. The county on Tuesday unveiled the program that's expected to begin in early February. At full capacity, the program will be able to serve 25 people at a time.

Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez, who will preside over the Wellness Court, said she often encounters people in the criminal justice system who have unaddressed mental health needs. But those people don't always receive the help they need because of limited time and resources.

“We’re criminalizing mental health to a large extent, and there are too many people in our jails that are suffering from mental health issues that aren’t being properly addressed,” Martinez said in an interview.