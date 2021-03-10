Sarpy County woman found guilty of sexual assault of 2 boys, ages 12 and 13

A Sarpy County jury on Wednesday found a 38-year-old woman guilty of 11 felony counts in connection with child sexual assault and abuse that occurred at alcohol-fueled sleepovers with pre- and young teens.

Christina M. Greer was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. The jury found her not guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement.

Authorities said Greer provided alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears to her 11-year-old daughter and her friends at weekend sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.

Greer had told her daughter not to tell anyone about the events at their home near 144th Street and Giles Road because she would get in trouble and lose her kids, the girl testified.

The youths at the parties were ages 11, 12 or 13. Greer at the time was 34 and 35 years old.

Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Phil Kleine said the jury delivered its verdict after three hours of deliberation.