Sarpy County woman found guilty of sexual assault of 2 boys, ages 12 and 13

A Sarpy County jury on Wednesday found a 38-year-old woman guilty of 11 felony counts in connection with child sexual assault and abuse that occurred at alcohol-fueled sleepovers with pre- and young teens.
Christina M. Greer was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. The jury found her not guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement.
Authorities said Greer provided alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears to her 11-year-old daughter and her friends at weekend sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.
Greer had told her daughter not to tell anyone about the events at their home near 144th Street and Giles Road because she would get in trouble and lose her kids, the girl testified.
The youths at the parties were ages 11, 12 or 13. Greer at the time was 34 and 35 years old.
Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Phil Kleine said the jury delivered its verdict after three hours of deliberation.
"We're immensely pleased," he said. "It's been three years, a harrowing experience for the families, for the victims. It's been a roller coaster of emotions. Just immensely proud of the victims in this case to be able to stay on course and still testify."
During a preliminary hearing, a Sarpy County sheriff's deputy testified that he interviewed a 13-year-old boy who said he had sex with Greer on three occasions during sleepovers at her home near the Chalco Hills Recreation Area. The deputy and Greer's daughter both identified up to six teens or preteens who regularly spent the weekend at Greer's house. An additional victim was identified in connection with the child enticement charge, amounting to seven total minors.
Kleine said Greer's daughter testified that she heard her mother and one boy in her bedroom and that there was kissing. Another teen testified that the daughter said the boy was having sex with her mom at the time, Kleine said.
Greer faces a maximum sentence of life in prison next month when she is set to be sentenced.
World-Herald Staff Writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272