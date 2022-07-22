 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to assault in death of husband

  • 0

A Papillion woman previously charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband pleaded no contest Friday to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. 

anne marie valgora

Anne Valgora

Anne Valgora, 52, will be sentenced in October on the two felonies.

In June 2019, her husband, 55-year-old Steven Olson, was found dead in the home he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow. 

Prosecutors alleged at the time that Valgora killed Olson because he had stopped paying her a monthly allowance. She also was the sole beneficiary of Olson's life insurance policy. 

That information led the court to upgrade Valgora's charges from second-degree to first-degree premeditated murder. She also was charged with using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence.

People are also reading…

The case was set to be heard in front of a jury beginning July 5, 2022, but a motion for continuance was granted last month.

Then on Friday, Valgora pleaded no contest to the amended charges of first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. The firearms charge was dropped. 

Valgora faces a maximum of 52 years in prison on both counts with a minimum sentence of one year on the assault charge.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert