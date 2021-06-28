Sarpy County woman sentenced to lengthy prison term for sexually assaulting minors

A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to 64 to 102 years in prison Monday in Sarpy County District Court after being found guilty of several charges including sexual assault of a minor, tampering with witnesses and child abuse.
In March, a Sarpy County jury found Christina M. Greer guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor involving two boys ages 12 and 13. She also was found guilty of six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. The jury found her not guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement.
Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Greer must serve 32 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Absent parole, she must be released after 51 years. She will be given credit for the time she has spent in jail awaiting her trial and sentencing.
“This case took 3½ years from (Greer’s) arrest to sentencing,” said Phil Kleine, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
“The victims had to go through a lot, to put it lightly. I hope that, with the court’s sentence, the victims will be able to find some form of closure and be able to move forward with their lives.”
Kleine said Greer provided alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears to her 11-year-old daughter and her friends at weekend sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.
Greer had told her daughter not to tell anyone about what happened at their home near 144th Street and Giles Road, the daughter testified at a preliminary hearing, because Greer would get in trouble and lose her kids.
During that preliminary hearing, a Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy testified that he had interviewed a 13-year-old boy who said he had sex with Greer on three occasions during sleepovers at Greer’s home, which is near the Chalco Hills Recreation Area. The deputy and Greer’s daughter both identified up to six teens or preteens who regularly spent the weekend at Greer’s house. An additional victim was identified in connection with the child enticement charge, amounting to seven total minors.
Kleine said Greer’s daughter testified that she heard her mother and one boy in her bedroom and that there was kissing. Another teen testified that the daughter said the boy was having sex with her mom at the time, Kleine said.
