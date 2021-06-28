Sarpy County woman sentenced to lengthy prison term for sexually assaulting minors

A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to 64 to 102 years in prison Monday in Sarpy County District Court after being found guilty of several charges including sexual assault of a minor, tampering with witnesses and child abuse.

In March, a Sarpy County jury found Christina M. Greer guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor involving two boys ages 12 and 13. She also was found guilty of six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. The jury found her not guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement.

Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Greer must serve 32 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Absent parole, she must be released after 51 years. She will be given credit for the time she has spent in jail awaiting her trial and sentencing.

“This case took 3½ years from (Greer’s) arrest to sentencing,” said Phil Kleine, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

“The victims had to go through a lot, to put it lightly. I hope that, with the court’s sentence, the victims will be able to find some form of closure and be able to move forward with their lives.”