Sarpy judge's order granting convicted murderer a new trial is void, high court says

“Harris’ most recent effort to overturn the jury’s decision has failed in his sixth appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court,” Peterson wrote.

Peterson said he will continue his efforts “to remember and uphold the jury’s verdict.”

The decision was another twist in the case that has had back-and-forth rulings and complications since the beginning, something that the Supreme Court noted in its opinion.

“Litigation regarding Harris’ convictions and sentences has lasted many years,” Papik wrote. “And, for a number of reasons, it has become complex.”

Anthony “Boo” Jones was found Aug. 23, 1995, bound and shot in the head at his apartment near 73rd and Grant Streets. Howard “Homicide” Hicks admitted to helping plan the robbery of Jones, who was thought to keep money and drugs in a closet.

Hicks alleged that Harris shot Jones. He testified against Harris in return for a plea bargain.

Two other inmates said Harris told them about the killing, and a third testified that Harris told him about robbing Jones.

After the first trial’s jury deadlocked, Harris was convicted in a second trial in 1999.