Sarpy judge's order granting convicted murderer a new trial is void, high court says

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for a 1995 slaying in Omaha will remain in prison without the promise of a new trial that a judge had ordered years ago.
The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday against Jack E. Harris, saying that then-Sarpy County District Judge William Zastera’s order for a new trial in 2017 was void.
Because Zastera’s ruling was invalid, the Supreme Court ruled, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office did not violate Harris’ six-month speedy-trial rights.
In February 2019, Lancaster County Judge Jodi Nelson had ordered Harris’ release, determining that his speedy-trial rights had been violated.
“Harris cannot claim a right to discharge for not being speedily tried when the order that purported to grant him a new trial was a nullity,” Supreme Court Judge Jonathan Papik wrote.
Harris’ attorney, Sarah Newell of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, said Harris was disappointed to learn of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“We really thought that Judge Nelson’s order was well-reasoned,” Newell said. “We’ll be filing a motion for rehearing to ask the court to address some matters not considered in the opinion.”
Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a statement that he appreciated the court reinstating the jury’s conviction.
“Harris’ most recent effort to overturn the jury’s decision has failed in his sixth appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court,” Peterson wrote.
Peterson said he will continue his efforts “to remember and uphold the jury’s verdict.”
The decision was another twist in the case that has had back-and-forth rulings and complications since the beginning, something that the Supreme Court noted in its opinion.
“Litigation regarding Harris’ convictions and sentences has lasted many years,” Papik wrote. “And, for a number of reasons, it has become complex.”
Anthony “Boo” Jones was found Aug. 23, 1995, bound and shot in the head at his apartment near 73rd and Grant Streets. Howard “Homicide” Hicks admitted to helping plan the robbery of Jones, who was thought to keep money and drugs in a closet.
Hicks alleged that Harris shot Jones. He testified against Harris in return for a plea bargain.
Two other inmates said Harris told them about the killing, and a third testified that Harris told him about robbing Jones.
After the first trial’s jury deadlocked, Harris was convicted in a second trial in 1999.
Hicks recanted, saying he was pressured and intimidated by police to testify. Appeals started. The State Attorney General’s Office joined the case when the Douglas County Attorney’s Office recused itself because of a conflict of interest.
The case was assigned to Zastera because the then-prosecutor, Leigh Ann Retelsdorf, became a Douglas County judge.
Zastera ruled on Sept. 21, 2017, 10 days before he retired, that Harris should get a new trial. Corey O’Brien, the chief prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office, appealed on the argument that Zastera ruled without holding an evidentiary hearing.
By then, Zastera had retired, and the case was in limbo.
Finally, in July 2018, Nelson was appointed to the case. She wrote that the state’s motion to reconsider “could have been resolved well within the six-month speedy trial clock” but that “instead the state apparently did nothing.”
In Friday’s decision, the Supreme Court sided with the state.
“Under these circumstances, one might wonder whether our decision today … contributes to advancing the matter to a resolution of some kind,” Papik wrote. “While perhaps an understandable question, it is not a legally relevant one.”
If Newell’s motion to reconsider is overruled, Harris could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, or the case will return to Nelson.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068
