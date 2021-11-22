 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl
0 comments

Sarpy Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Leah Blackbird

Leah Blackbird

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in its search for a missing 13-year-old girl, Leah Blackbird.

Leah was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeved top and black leggings. She was carrying a black Jordan backpack. Leah is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

According to the statement issued Monday by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, authorities have been searching for Leah since Wednesday.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert