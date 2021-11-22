Sarpy Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in its search for a missing 13-year-old girl, Leah Blackbird.
Leah was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeved top and black leggings. She was carrying a black Jordan backpack. Leah is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
According to the statement issued Monday by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, authorities have been searching for Leah since Wednesday.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
