Scam phone calls, texts are on the rise in Omaha area

The number of scam phone calls and texts has been increasing, the Omaha Better Business Bureau says as it encourages caution among consumers.

As more people use online retailers to purchase goods safely during the coronavirus pandemic, calls and texts from people pretending to represent businesses such as Amazon are increasing nationally, said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau that serves Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

"Essentially, this is a scam that is leveraging the exponential growth of people doing business online," he said.

Hegarty said the scam is a "phishing" expedition in which scammers attempt to pry personal information out of people.

Omaha Public Power District also has reported instances of scammers posing as company representatives who are texting or calling OPPD customers, demanding that the customers take care of overdue bills.

OPPD said the scammers often use “spoofing” technology so that the calls appear to be legitimate. They try to get their targets to give up credit, debit or checking account information to make a payment and threaten to disconnect service if customers do not pay.