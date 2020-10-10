Scam phone calls, texts are on the rise in Omaha area

The number of scam phone calls and texts has been increasing, the Omaha Better Business Bureau says as it encourages caution among consumers.
As more people use online retailers to purchase goods safely during the coronavirus pandemic, calls and texts from people pretending to represent businesses such as Amazon are increasing nationally, said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau that serves Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
"Essentially, this is a scam that is leveraging the exponential growth of people doing business online," he said.
Hegarty said the scam is a "phishing" expedition in which scammers attempt to pry personal information out of people.
Omaha Public Power District also has reported instances of scammers posing as company representatives who are texting or calling OPPD customers, demanding that the customers take care of overdue bills.
OPPD said the scammers often use “spoofing” technology so that the calls appear to be legitimate. They try to get their targets to give up credit, debit or checking account information to make a payment and threaten to disconnect service if customers do not pay.
OPPD said Friday that some customers also have reported receiving phone calls from scammers instructing them to go to various west Omaha “kiosk” locations to pay in person. But they are not OPPD kiosks, a utility spokeswoman said.
OPPD said 150 complaints about scammers came in Wednesday and about 150 more came in Friday.
Hegarty said the BBB encourages people to be skeptical of unsolicited emails, texts and calls, as well as requests for cash by wire transfer or through an app. Calls that claim to be from a business that are creating a sense of undue urgency also may be fraudulent.
People who think they may have been the target of a scam should reach out to the business in question to check whether a call was real. If a scam is detected, people can file a report at BBB's Scam Tracker.
Hegarty said the steps to take when a person may suspect a scam are simple.
"All you have to do is hang up and let them know you'll be calling the people they say they are directly," he said.
