Scammers say they're DEA agents and demand payment; one Omaha doc was targeted

Now the crooks are impersonating DEA agents.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a widespread fraud scheme in which telephone scammers impersonate the agents in an attempt to extort money or steal personal information.
Variations on the false narrative include one in which the target’s name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border and contained a large quantity of drugs. The caller then has the target verify his or her Social Security number or says the person's bank account has been compromised.
In some cases, the caller threatens the target with arrest for the fictional drug seizure and instructs the person to send money via gift card or wire transfer to pay a “fine” or to assist with the investigation or with resetting the bank account.
A portion of an actual scam call was captured by the DEA and can be heard here.
Scammers also have spoofed legitimate DEA phone numbers to convince their target that the call is legitimate, or texted a photo of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential.
Emily Murray, a spokeswoman in the DEA's Omaha office, said if the DEA wanted to contact someone about something serious, an agent probably would knock on the person's door. A DEA press release said the agency will notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action only in person or by official letter.
"We're never going to ask for money, we're never going to ask to verify personal information over the phone," she said.
Last week, Murray said, a scammer called an Omaha doctor's office threatening to get the doctor's medical license revoked unless he cooperated. The doctor reported the call to the DEA, saying the scammer had his name, the names of his family members and other information. The crook also provided a legitimate DEA phone number from the DEA office in Washington, D.C.
Anyone receiving a call from a person claiming to be with the DEA should report the incident to the FBI at www.ic3.gov.
