Scammers say they're DEA agents and demand payment; one Omaha doc was targeted

Now the crooks are impersonating DEA agents.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a widespread fraud scheme in which telephone scammers impersonate the agents in an attempt to extort money or steal personal information.

Variations on the false narrative include one in which the target’s name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border and contained a large quantity of drugs. The caller then has the target verify his or her Social Security number or says the person's bank account has been compromised.

In some cases, the caller threatens the target with arrest for the fictional drug seizure and instructs the person to send money via gift card or wire transfer to pay a “fine” or to assist with the investigation or with resetting the bank account.

A portion of an actual scam call was captured by the DEA and can be heard here.

Scammers also have spoofed legitimate DEA phone numbers to convince their target that the call is legitimate, or texted a photo of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential.