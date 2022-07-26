Scammers seeking money from Douglas County residents for 'missing jury duty'

People claiming to be with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly have contacted area residents asking for money for "missing jury duty," something that officials don't do.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Sheriff's Office employees won't call people seeking money for missing jury duty or to settle an arrest warrant. He said two people reported Tuesday that they had received such calls from someone claiming to be a sheriff's captain.

People who receive such calls should hang up and call the Sheriff's Office to report the contact. The number for the front desk is 402-444-6641. The Sheriff's Office website is omahasheriff.org.