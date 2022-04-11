Scammers take thousands of dollars from Omahans

A 74-year-old Omaha man told police that he was defrauded of $27,000 after he gave someone remote access to his computer to resolve what he thought was fraudulent bank activity.

The incident, which occurred last week, began when the man received a notification on his computer that the computer had been hacked.

The man spoke on the phone with a person he thought was a Microsoft employee and gave the person remote access to his computer.

The person told the man that he had detected a charge on the man’s bank account related to online gambling and instructed him to purchase cryptocurrency to resolve the matter.

When the man was unable to do so, he instead withdrew money from his bank to purchase gift cards from retailers valued at $30,000. Over the telephone, the man gave the scammer access to $27,000 in gift cards from two home improvement chains.

The person who defrauded the man declined another $3,000 worth of gift cards from a grocery store.

Other Omahans also have reported falling prey to thefts by deception.

An 87-year-old woman told police Friday that since Jan. 15, 2021, she has wired more than $6,000 from her bank account to a stranger in order to collect a "lottery prize," which she said was $3.5 million and a Mercedes Benz car.

Another woman, 23, reported that she was contacted Friday by someone purporting to be a law enforcement officer in Texas who told her she would be arrested if she did not purchase gift cards to clear up a warrant. She went out and bought the cards but did not end up providing access to the fake officer.

Also last week, a 45-year-old woman removed $2,100 from her employer’s store safe and deposited $1,800 of it into a CoinFlip ATM machine, which enables users to purchase Bitcoin with cash.

A stranger who called the woman's workplace told her that her employer had authorized the payment.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man lost $3,000 Wednesday in an electronic money transfer and gift cards. The man was told by a person claiming to work for Amazon that the money would be used to stop fraudulent activity on the man’s Amazon account.

The crook assured the man that the money would be returned once the case was resolved, but that never occurred.

Tech support scams are rampant, said Josh Planos, a spokesman for the Omaha Better Business Bureau. Planos also said demands for payment in either cryptocurrency or gift cards are red flags for fraud.

“It’s a mode of payment that is often targeted by scammers because of its untraceability,” he said.

