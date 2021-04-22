 Skip to main content
Scatter Joy Acres reports vandals stole all-terrain vehicle, damaged property
Vandals have struck an Omaha petting zoo. 

Animals have been scared, property damaged and an all-terrain vehicle stolen in recent weeks, according to Joy Bartling, executive director and founder of Scatter Joy Acres.

Scatter Joy Acres is a 26-acre animal rescue organization near 49th Street and Newport Avenue. The nonprofit also provides animal-assisted therapy to seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and disadvantaged youths.

Bartling said the vandalism has escalated recently. 

"They've begun trespassing on the property, damaging enclosures, cutting locks and opening gates to encourage animals to escape," she said. “Thankfully, our animals are quite tame, happy where they are and really have no interest in leaving." 

According to a police report, an all-terrain vehicle was taken from the farm about 8:30 p.m. Monday. 

The vehicle was left in an open barn with the keys in the ignition. A Scatter Joy employee said he tried to follow the vehicle as it was driven to the south. The employee later found the vehicle abandoned in a nearby field, according to the police report.

