Schmaderer: Omaha police taking 'proactive steps' to keep citizens safe after slayings

Omaha's police chief said Wednesday that police are "taking proactive steps to keep our community safe" in the wake of a spate of homicides in the city.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a prepared statement that the department is addressing the recent spike in violence in Omaha.

An incident late Monday night was the sixth homicide in city limits in the month of August and the seventh this month in Douglas County. Police have made arrests in two of the cases. A suspect is wanted in another case, and another is awaiting extradition.

The violence continued in the city early Wednesday when three people went to hospitals with gunshot wounds from two separate incidents.

Omaha has recorded 18 homicides this year compared with 23 at this time in 2021. Schmaderer said "it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike."

The chief went on to thank community partners for helping officers get "a handle on the spike in violent crime." He also thanked Crime Stoppers for tips the department has been receiving.

OPD is bolstering its response to the spike in violent crime with the assistance of law enforcement partners, he added.

Anyone with information that may help solve these cases can contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-4877. For people who wish to remain anonymous, Omaha Crime Stoppers can be reached at 402-444-STOP.