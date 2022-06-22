Schmaderer says Omaha police investigating officer behavior during arrest of boy

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Wednesday that he has authorized an internal investigation into an officer's behavior during the arrest of a boy.

Schmaderer said he became aware of a video of a Tuesday arrest that was circulating on social media. The video appears to show the arrest of a boy, described in the video as 12 years old, whose head is forcefully pushed against a police cruiser near 33rd and Burt Streets.

"Chief Schmaderer immediately asked for the involved officers to be identified and has authorized an internal investigation" into the incident, according to a department statement.

A 15-second Facebook post shows an Omaha police officer pushing a boy's head into the side of a police cruiser before he puts the boy in the back seat of the cruiser.

Stay with The World-Herald for more on this developing story.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.