School security guard arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

A 23-year-old security guard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child following an incident on Dec. 10.
Bellevue Police say the guard and the student entered a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School, 7310 S. 48th St., at 3:45 p.m. that day, where the alleged assault took place.
The guard was taken to Sarpy County Jail and booked on first- and third-degree sexual assault of a child.
The age of the student was not released.
The incident was reported to police by Omaha Public Schools. Pawnee Elementary is in the Omaha school district.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder
