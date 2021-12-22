 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
School security guard arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child
0 comments

School security guard arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

A 23-year-old security guard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child following an incident on Dec. 10.

Bellevue Police say the guard and the student entered a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School, 7310 S. 48th St., at 3:45 p.m. that day, where the alleged assault took place.

The guard was taken to Sarpy County Jail and booked on first- and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The age of the student was not released.

The incident was reported to police by Omaha Public Schools. Pawnee Elementary is in the Omaha school district. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron hits India tourism industry with cancellations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert