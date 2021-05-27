Search for missing La Vista boy prompts requests by parents for tracking bracelets

As the search for a missing La Vista boy continues, local parents are increasingly requesting Project Lifesaver bracelets for their children with autism.

The Project Lifesaver program is designed for people with autism and related disorders who are prone to wandering, much like 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Ryan has been missing since May 17. His disappearance prompted a massive search effort that has included law enforcement and search and rescue teams from several metro departments, as well as assistance from the FBI.

More than 13 families have contacted the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department for information on Project Lifesaver bracelets, according to a press release from La Vista police.

The battery-operated wristbands emit a tracking signal with a unique radio frequency. When someone with one of the wristbands is reported missing, first responders can tune a tracker to that frequency and start searching.

Donations to assist families with the cost of Project Lifesaver can be made at https://midlandscommunity.org/donor-giving/donate/. Select the Sarpy County Sheriff's Foundation Fund and write "Project Lifesaver" in the "Include a note" box at the bottom of the webpage.