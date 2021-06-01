 Skip to main content
Search for Ryan Larsen focused around his La Vista home
The Rally for Ryan, where hundreds of people gathered to show their support for the ongoing search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, at Central Park in La Vista on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Larsen, who is autistic, has been missing since May 17.

La Vista police said Tuesday that they are now focusing their search for Ryan Larsen to the area near his home.

Police said they were conducting an "extensive search" of the area north of Harrison Street between approximately 78th and 84th Streets. 

That also is near the area where Ryan last was seen.

Ryan, 11, has been missing since May 17 after walking out of school around noon. The last sighting of him is from that same day, when Ryan was captured on La Vista Keno's surveillance camera. A resident of Southfield Apartments, which is just south of Harrison, also spotted him in that area soon after. 

Around 50 law enforcement officers were searching the area and speaking with neighbors Tuesday afternoon. 

Ryan has autism and has been known to run off before. He is White, has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5-foot-8. He weighs around 125 lbs.

Police ask that people call 911 if they see Ryan or have any information about where he may be.

