Searchers look for Ryan Larsen around his La Vista home

After an extensive search of the Walnut Creek area, law enforcement officials on Tuesday went back to "ground zero" in their search for a missing La Vista boy.
The disappearance of 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, a boy with autism who has been missing since he walked out of school at midday May 17, prompted an extensive search spanning several miles and hundreds of volunteers.
"Ground zero" is the area around Ryan's home, which is an apartment complex near 84th and Harrison Streets. Tuesday, officers searched north of Harrison between approximately 78th and 84th Streets.
Around 80 law enforcement officers were searching the area and speaking with neighbors Tuesday afternoon.
Walnut Creek, which is about six miles away from Ryan's home, was searched again over Memorial Day weekend. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Tuesday that a cadaver dog again "hit" on something in the area. But dive teams from across the metro area came up empty.
La Vista West Elementary School is about a mile southeast of Southfield Apartments, where Ryan lives.
Lausten said he and the search team are holding onto hope that Ryan will be found alive. He also acknowledged that the boy has been missing for two weeks.
“We’re two weeks out now, and if Ryan is out there ... I don’t know, it’s been two weeks,” he said. We hold out hope … but it could very well be a recovery effort.”
The last sighting of Ryan came from surveillance video captured by La Vista Keno, which is across the street from Southfield Apartments. Both are southeast of 84th and Harrison. A resident of the apartment complex spotted him in the area around the same time.
La Vista police have found no evidence that points to an abduction, Lausten said. Still, he said, authorities are considering all possibilities.
Ryan has been known to run off before. He is White, has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5-foot-8. He weighs around 125 lbs.
Police ask that people call 911 if they see Ryan or have any information about where he may be.
World-Herald staff writer Kylee Haueter contributed to this report.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067