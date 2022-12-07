 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Omaha woman

A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman.

Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle on Wednesday. He has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg. 

Keanu Louis reward

Keanu Louis

Kellogg was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital. 

Louis was found by the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service's Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and will be extradited back to Omaha, police said. 

Cameron Foster

Cameron Foster

On Nov. 24, Omaha police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the case. Foster also has been charged with first-degree murder. 

