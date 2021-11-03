Second person arrested in the death of KorVanta Hill

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force has booked Elijah Robinson into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of first degree murder in the death of KorVanta Hill.

Hill, 18, was found mortally wounded near 39th and Pratt Streets on the evening of Oct. 18.

Robinson is the second person to be detained in Hill's death. Justyn Wagner, 19, also was booked on suspicion of first degree murder.

A felony warrant had been issued for Robinson's arrest in late October.

Robinson and Hill also face weapons charges related to the homicide.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.