 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second person arrested in the death of KorVanta Hill
0 comments

Second person arrested in the death of KorVanta Hill

Elijah Robinson

Elijah Robinson

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force has booked Elijah Robinson into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of first degree murder in the death of KorVanta Hill.

Hill, 18, was found mortally wounded near 39th and Pratt Streets on the evening of Oct. 18.

Justyn Wagner

Wagner

Robinson is the second person to be detained in Hill's death. Justyn Wagner, 19, also was booked on suspicion of first degree murder.

A felony warrant had been issued for Robinson's arrest in late October.

Robinson and Hill also face weapons charges related to the homicide. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at the riots in Kenosha and the Kyle Rittenhouse case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert